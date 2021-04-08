Register
08:00 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris‬ smiles after delivering a keynote address to the House Democratic Caucus virtually on camera from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 2, 2021

    She Got a Snack: Twitter Afire After Psaki Explains Why VP Harris Visited Chicago Amid Border Crisis

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082427648_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_4be8f44e6585f7a662cf694965f81a05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104081082569007-she-got-a-snack-twitter-afire-after-psaki-explains-why-vp-harris-visited-chicago-amid-border-crisis/

    The surge of migrants on the southern border with Mexico has prompted criticism of the Biden administration's policies not only from Republicans, but also from Democrats. Last month, US border agents arrested more than 170,000 migrants crossing into US, The Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

    Social media has been left ablaze following the latest press briefing in the White House. During the event, reporter Steven Nelson questioned press secretary Jen Psaki about the ongoing border crisis, emphasising that Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been put in charge of the problem two weeks ago has only spoken to the Guatemalan president.

    Nelson also lamented that the official has not visited border, but found time to visit a Chicago bakery. Press secretary Psaki said the vice president's visit to Chicago was actually aimed at discussing the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated and took a jab at reporter, saying the VP is allowed to have a snack, like any American.

    "[Kamala Harris is] playing a significant role on our efforts to address vaccine hesitancy, communicate with the public about how we can do this and it's imperative to get the vaccine when it's available. And so, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she's allowed to do that", Jennifer Psaki said.

    The last sentence caused a strong reaction on Twitter and prompted numerous heated debates.

    ​Many users expressed anger that the vice president has still not visited the border and mocked Psaki's comment about the politician being allowed to have a snack.

    ​Others contended that both Kamala Harris and Jen Psaki are doing a bad job.

    ​Many users said that the ongoing border crisis is embarrassing for the United States and blamed it on the Biden administration.

    ​Other netizens deemed the reporter's question stupid and accused the media of attempting to create scandals.

    ​Other users defended Kamala Harris, noting that there is nothing wrong with her visit to a Chicago bakery.

    ​This is not the first time that Vice President Harris has been criticised over the border crisis. Earlier, she found herself in hot water over claims she did not take the issue seriously and started laughing when talking about the issue.

    The Biden administration has faced criticism over the surge in the number of migrants crossing into the United States on the country's southern border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump contributed to the surge. After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States.

    According to data released by the US Customs and Border Protection agency, 78,442 and 100,441 illegal migrants were detained by US border agents in January and February respectively. For comparison, 36,000 illegal migrants were apprehended during the first two months of 2020.

    Tags:
    Jen Psaki, illegal migrants, border crissings, Kamala Harris, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse