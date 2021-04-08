She Got a Snack: Twitter Afire After Psaki Explains Why VP Harris Visited Chicago Amid Border Crisis

The surge of migrants on the southern border with Mexico has prompted criticism of the Biden administration's policies not only from Republicans, but also from Democrats. Last month, US border agents arrested more than 170,000 migrants crossing into US, The Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Social media has been left ablaze following the latest press briefing in the White House. During the event, reporter Steven Nelson questioned press secretary Jen Psaki about the ongoing border crisis, emphasising that Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been put in charge of the problem two weeks ago has only spoken to the Guatemalan president.

Nelson also lamented that the official has not visited border, but found time to visit a Chicago bakery. Press secretary Psaki said the vice president's visit to Chicago was actually aimed at discussing the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated and took a jab at reporter, saying the VP is allowed to have a snack, like any American.

"[Kamala Harris is] playing a significant role on our efforts to address vaccine hesitancy, communicate with the public about how we can do this and it's imperative to get the vaccine when it's available. And so, while she was there, like many Americans, she got a snack. I think she's allowed to do that", Jennifer Psaki said.

The last sentence caused a strong reaction on Twitter and prompted numerous heated debates.

She had to go to Chicago to get a cupcake? — unkle_jak (@unkle_jak) April 8, 2021

​Many users expressed anger that the vice president has still not visited the border and mocked Psaki's comment about the politician being allowed to have a snack.

Wow! Really! This is not the time for a visit to Chicago! She’s deliberately avoiding the border! — 🇺🇸👮‍♂️Gator Girl 🐊🏈 (@Gatorgirl6606) April 8, 2021

Yesh, let's talk about the vaccine over a piece of chocolate cake while our southern border is being emasculated. — Joe Flintosh (@jflintosh) April 8, 2021

​Others contended that both Kamala Harris and Jen Psaki are doing a bad job.

Kamala is worthless as Vice President — MICHAEL DONNELL (@mikedonnell47) April 8, 2021

Psaki is completely unqualified for the job. Just like the rest of this administration. — PatriotMomUSA (@PatriotMomUSA1) April 8, 2021

​Many users said that the ongoing border crisis is embarrassing for the United States and blamed it on the Biden administration.

It's embarrassing to America. Politics aside, these are human beings in a bad situation. — gadster (@gadster) April 8, 2021

Get to truth!!! This administration created a mess at the border and needs to deal with it!!!! This is a humanitarian crisis!!!! They just want to play politics!!!! — srozycki (@srozycki1219) April 7, 2021

​Other netizens deemed the reporter's question stupid and accused the media of attempting to create scandals.

Can someone name these reporters that keep asking stupid questions ? Please — 💛BetterWorld #WearAMask 😷 #CountryOverParty #DEM (@Betterw05759703) April 8, 2021​

I’m mad at the Media. They don’t want the VP to get a snack when she traveling. She was helping a small Black owned business. The Media mad about a dang piece of German chocolate cake. The Media needs to do better. — Tiffany Kamala Harris Prince (@TiffanyRayshun8) April 7, 2021

​Other users defended Kamala Harris, noting that there is nothing wrong with her visit to a Chicago bakery.

How DARE the Vice-President of the United States



1. Get hungry

2. Actually eat something

3. Support a small, local American Business



It's that last one that really chaps my ass. 😒#PsakiPspeaks — EmpireEm ANastyWoman (@StillHereBugger) April 7, 2021

​This is not the first time that Vice President Harris has been criticised over the border crisis. Earlier, she found herself in hot water over claims she did not take the issue seriously and started laughing when talking about the issue.

The Biden administration has faced criticism over the surge in the number of migrants crossing into the United States on the country's southern border with Mexico. Opponents of the president say his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump contributed to the surge. After his inauguration Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States.

According to data released by the US Customs and Border Protection agency, 78,442 and 100,441 illegal migrants were detained by US border agents in January and February respectively. For comparison, 36,000 illegal migrants were apprehended during the first two months of 2020.