Harris, Mexico President Agree to Target ‘Root Causes’ of Migration to US

“They agreed to continue to work together to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - including poverty, violence, and lack of economic opportunity," the readout said.
Harris updated Lopez Obrador on US efforts to "surge humanitarian assistance" to the three nations of central America also called the "Northern Triangle," the readout added.
The two also discussed ways to crack down on human trafficking, which media reports cite as a key reason for an unprecedented surge of unaccompanied children attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.
US officials reported stopping over 170,000 people who attempted to make the crossing in March alone, the biggest one-month total in over a decade.
