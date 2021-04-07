Register
21:18 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus celebrate Odor's two run home run that also scored Nick Solak (15) in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

    Hypocrisy on Steroids: Does MLB Really Care About 'Racist' Georgia Law or Is It Partisan Politics?

    © AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082563321_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b2a2b2fca5eeb2efc942a2253e963bf2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104071082564454-hypocrisy-on-steroids-does-mlb-really-care-about-racist-georgia-law-or-is-it-partisan-politics/

    Major League Baseball's (MLB) decision to relocate the All-Star Game from Georgia's Atlanta to Colorado's Denver over objections to the Peach State's new voting law has raised many eyebrows as Colorado election rules are no less strict, conservative observers say, accusing the league of hypocrisy.

    Over the last two weeks MLB, a number of Georgia-headquartered corporations, black activist groups, and even the White House have slammed the state's Election Integrity Act of 2021, denouncing it as "racist" and "Jim Crow on steroids."

    The new legislation, which was signed into law on 25 March, requires photo ID for absentee ballots, halts their acceptance within 11 days of an election, prohibits third-parties from giving gifts to voters standing in line at a polling place, and provides sanctions for violations.

    The bill is believed to have be triggered by the 2020 elections controversy and last-minute loosening of voting restrictions under the pandemic pretext in a number of states. In some of them, such as Michigan, Virginia, and Wisconsin, state courts later reversed the relaxed rules. 

    The accusations of "racism" thrown at Georgia officials prompted a heated debate over how the legislation's provisions could discriminate one on the basis of race.

    Speaking to Fox News on 6 April, GOP Senator John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana called upon MLB to explain why the league believes the Georgia voting law is "racist."

    MLB's decision to pick overwhelmingly-white Denver instead of 51 percent-black Atlanta has added more fuel to the fire. When it comes to Colorado voting rules, they are even stricter in some respects, argue conservative observers.

    The Centennial State's election law also requires voter ID for in-person and absentee voting and prohibits campaign workers wearing political branding to offer water, snacks, and other items to voters who are waiting in line. In addition, while Georgia now has 17 days of in-person early voting, Colorado has just 15 days, as Republican Senator Tim Scott highlighted in his recent tweet.

    ​In addition, given that nearly 30 percent of Atlanta’s businesses are black-owned, MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of the city will cost them dearly, the Daily Caller warns. Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism, told CNN last Friday that Georgia is likely to lose $100 million due to the league's demarche.

    "Can [MLB] just admit it was all about partisan politics all along?" tweeted Clarence Burgess Owens, former professional football player and the US representative for Utah's 4th congressional district.

    ​To complicate matters further, Denver's Coors Field – reportedly chosen by MLB –  is mired in its own historic controversy being named for Coors Brewing Company, which intentionally discriminated Black people, Mexican-Americans and women, in the 1970s, all in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, according to the Daily Mail.

    When asked about the rationale behind MLB's choosing Centennial State where "voting regulations are very similar to Georgia" White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki retorted:

    "Let me just refute the first point you made," she said. "First, let me say on Colorado, Colorado allows you to register on Election Day. Colorado has voting by mail where they send to 100% of people in the state who are eligible, application to vote by mail… The Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election."

    ​Having said this, Psaki added, however: "But ultimately, sorry, let me add one more thing. It’s up to Major League Baseball to determine where they’re holding their all-star game."

    While some consider Georgia laws too tough, former President Donald Trump argues that the state's election reform law is "far too weak and soft to ensure real ballot integrity."

    ​"Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State should have eliminated no-excuse, wide-spread mass mail-in voting, gotten rid of dangerous and unsecure drop-boxes and should have kept and expanded signature verification to do matches against the historical voter file, among other things!" Trump stated. "Hope the RINOs are happy."

    Related:

    Georgia GOPs Ditch Coke For Arch-Rival Pepsi Amid Barrage of Broadsides Over Georgia Election Law
    'Consider It Done': Netizens Back Trump's Call to Boycott Baseball After MLB Withdraws From Georgia
    ‘Woke Corporate Hypocrites’: MLB Reviled for Tencent Deal After Boycotting Georgia Over Election Law
    Tags:
    election reform, ID, US elections, Georgia, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden, Major League Baseball (MLB), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse