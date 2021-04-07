Register
    Rudy Giuliani and his son Andrew.

    Giuliani 2.0? Son of Former New York Mayor Says He May to Challenge Cuomo in 2022

    Republican politician Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York City between 1994 and 2001 before making a bid for president in 2008 and going on to serve as Donald Trump’s advisor and personal lawyer. His 35-year-old son Andrew also served in the Trump administration, and is now a contributor to the conservative news channel Newsmax TV.

    Andrew Giuliani, fruit of the loins of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is considering challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the 2022 gubernatorial elections.

    “Yes, I am considering running for governor,” the younger Giuliani told the New York Post on Wednesday.

    Andrew feels the Republicans have a shot at reclaiming New York state in 2022. The state’s Democratic governor has refused to resign amid charges of sexual misconduct and arguably even more serious allegations that his office covered up the true size of the death toll at nursing homes after approving the placement of Covid-positive persons into the care facilities, thereby potentially causing thousands of needless deaths.

    A Giuliani vs. Cuomo battle would amount to a race between an aspiring political dynasty (the Giulianis) and the Cuomos, with Andrew Cuomo’s father Mario Cuomo serving as governor of New York between 1983 and 1994.

    In his interview with the Post, Giuliani junior refrained from focusing on the high-profile scandals haunting Cuomo, instead attacking him for an alleged "soft-on-crime" stance and New York’s tax policy, which he said have driven residents out of the state.

    “We’ve seen what Cuomo’s leadership has gotten New York – a mass exodus to Florida,” Giuliani said. “Cuomo and the State Assembly and Senate are encouraging residents and businesses to leave with these tax increases.”

    “We need a governor who is going to encourage people to come to New York – not leave,” the aspiring politician suggested.

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site on Monday, 8 March 2021, in New York
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    New York Governor Cuomo's Aides Reportedly Receive Subpoenas in Sexual Harassment Probe
    Andrew Giuliani said he’s considering a run after being prodded to do so by Republican donors, and said he plans to meet with New York State GOP chairman Nick Langworthy and other Republican leaders to discuss the possible campaign. He noted that if he did run, he would use planks from his former mayor father’s platform, including a tough-on-crime stance and a low taxes/ low spending fiscal policy.

    The younger Giuliani served as a special assistant to the president and associate director of the office of public liaison during the Trump administration. His father and Trump have been close friends since the 1980s. Andrew became a contributor for Newsmax TV in March 2021.

    Rudy Giuliani is credited with helping to end New York City’s reputation as a crime-infested Gotham, but has also been criticised for increasing the power of corporations resulting in the "Disneyfication" of Manhattan, which some residents have claimed destroyed the city’s unique character and flavour.

