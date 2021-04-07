Register
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, 28 February 2021.

    Running it Like Bernie Sanders on Steroids: Trump Slams Biden for Turning US Into Socialist Country

    US
    by
    Donald Trump joined Newsmax 'America Agenda' host Heather Childers for an interview on Tuesday to weigh in on reports that Joe Biden’s administration is mulling restarting construction of the US-Mexico border wall – a much-touted project of the former POTUS that was frozen by the 46th president, as well as the controversial Georgia voting law.

    Former president Donald Trump succinctly summed up the decision-making of the current administration of Joe Biden as "Bernie [Sanders] on steroids" as he joined conservative network Newsmax for a phone-in interview on Tuesday.

    ​Trump had some pithy comments on the latest reports that that the Democratic POTUS was considering ‘filling in gaps’ at the southern border wall – a project that had been key to the Trump-era immigration policies and was blithely frozen by Biden after inauguration.

    As the US administration is facing a massive influx of migrants at the border , a report emerged Tuesday that Joe Biden was weighing the benefits of restarting some construction on the former president's US-Mexico border wall, according to the Washington Times.

    In response, Donald Trump said in the interview that President Joe Biden was showing a 'glimmer of hope'.

    “I think it's great that they reversed themselves but a lot of damage was done. If they agree that they're going to complete it that's a great thing. That's a very positive step,” said Trump.

    ‘Bernie [Sanders] on Steroids’

    Asked by the host whether he believed his successor was up for performing the duties of president, the ex-POTUS said, “I hope he’s well,” adding:

    “Well it does take that kind of drive, and it takes tremendous strength and enthusiasm and everything you can imagine… It’s 50 hours a day and you understand what I mean by that.”

    “It’s a lot of work, and I think other people are making most of the decisions but I may be wrong about that, I don’t know,” Trump continued. “I don’t really know him very well, but to be honest with you, somebody’s making decisions.

    At this point Trump accused the Biden administration of transforming the United States into a socialist country, adding that it was like “Bernie [Sanders] on steroids”.

    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) listens with other guests as President Joe Biden speaks about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) listens with other guests as President Joe Biden speaks about the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan Act" during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021.

    He suggested that the Vermont Senator, who self-identifies as a democratic socialist, and was a major candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, conceding it to Joe Biden last April, ‘could not believe what’s going on’.

    Many netizens applauded Trump’s verbal jousting, while also questioning whether Biden was at “full capacity”.

    ​Others agreed with the ex-president in questioning who was making the decisions in the White House.

    Not all agreed with Trump’s perception of ‘socialism’, however.

    ​Others on the twitterverse exploded with memes or simply intimated they were ready to ‘get the popcorn out’.

    ​In the Tuesday interview Trump also followed up on a statement he released decrying Georgia’s new voting law, claiming the ‘it was ‘watered down’, and didn’t go far enough.

    “Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn't go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lieutenant Governor would not go for it,” Trump said.

    ​He railed against the corporations that were pulling their business out of Georgia in protest over the state’s new election integrity law, which was conceived, according to Governor Brian Kemp, who signed the bill, to make it “hard to cheat” in Georgia.

    ​The bill has been denounced by Democrats ostensibly as a violation of voting rights, while also slammed as "racist" and targeting "non-white voters" by a spate of black civil rights groups.

    Siding with critics of the legislation, Georgia-headquartered Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball, Delta, JPMorgan Chase, and other companies expressed opposition to the Georgia voting law. Major League Baseball decided to move their All Star game this year from Georgia to Colorado in protest.

    The ‘woke companies’ were denounced by Donald Trump for "interference" in America's "free and fair elections."

    “Boycott all of the woke companies that don't want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections,” he concluded.

    During the ranting interview, the former president also called also took a bash at Twitter, saying it had become 'very mundane' after he was kicked off the platform.

    “Twitter's become very boring. Many people have left,” said Trump, who has been widely anticipated to unveil a social media platform of his own in the months ahead.

