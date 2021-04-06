Maryland Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Two people were injured as a result of a shooting incident in the city of Frederick in western Maryland, US, police said, adding that one suspect is down.
We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down.— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021
#Breaking active shooter situation just ended in Frederick, MD - 2 victims confirmed. Primary scene is 8400 block of Progress Drive although reports shooter is down at/near Fort Detrick— Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) April 6, 2021
The Frederick Scanner, a local news service, reached out to residents on Twitter, advising them to stay away from the scene where the shooting took place.
ALERT - A shooting has occurred at NicoLock Paving Stones on Progress Ct. #FrederickMD SWAT team has been deployed. Trooper 3 dispatched to pick up a person with a gunshot wound. Stay away from this area. Listen Live now on https://t.co/VNxTkF9ZQT— Frederick Scanner (@FredScanner) April 6, 2021
According to FOX Baltimore, the shooting occurred at NicoLock Paving Stones on Progress Court. The Frederick SWAT team was deployed to the scene, the channel added.
The incident is no longer considered an active shooter threat, ABC News reported, citing a law enforcement source. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, it added.
active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive Frederick, MD Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. pic.twitter.com/wAShTugBt2— All NEWS DIGITAL (@AllNewsDigital) April 6, 2021
