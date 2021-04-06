Register
06:42 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, 28 February 2021.

    Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was ‘Stolen’ from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run - Poll

    © REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082485890_0:0:2188:1231_1200x675_80_0_0_e62797e23c747a0ca0093462aac8451f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104061082551801-over-half-of-republicans-believe-election-was-stolen-from-trump-would-support-his-2024-run---poll/

    Former President Donald Trump staunchly defended his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, insisting they posed “zero threat” and that they “love our country” as he spoke on Fox News on 1 April, comparing the November 2020 ballot casting to a “third-world election” and claiming the numbers had been “vastly” in his favour.

    Former POTUS Donald Trump continues to enjoy strong support among his GOP base, with 55 percent of Republicans believing that his loss to Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election had resulted from ‘rigged’ voting, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

    An overwhelming majority of Republicans – 81 percent - still view Trump favourably, with six in 10 believing he should run for president again in 2024.

    Donald Trump teased his supporters that he may "beat" Biden in 2024, when he appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in late February.

    Approximately half of the GOP members polled by Ipsos between 30-31 March 2021 on behalf of Thomson Reuters agree with Donald Trump’s perception of the events on 6 January, which culminated with the storming of the US Capitol building.

    Among the sample of 1,005 Americans aged 18+ from the continental US, Alaska, and Hawaii, including 451 Democrats, 379 Republicans, and 119 independents interviewed online in English, 35 percent of Republicans believe the siege was “largely a non-violent protest” or carried out by left-wing activists “trying to make Trump look bad”.

    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    Police stand guard after a day of riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

    While Donald Trump is seen as responsible for the events on 6 January at the Capitol by an overall 59 percent of respondents, only three in 10 Republicans blame Trump for the attack.

    80 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents do not consider the Capitol mayhem as having been nonviolent.

    Approximately 60 percent of Americans overall believe President Joe Biden won fairly in the presidential election.

    ‘Third-World Election’

    The poll came several days after Donald Trump defended the Capitol rioters during a Fox News interview on 25 March.

    Speaking on the Ingraham Angle, Donald Trump decried law enforcement for “persecuting” the rioters involved in the Capitol events of 6 January. While acknowledging that those who breached Capitol building “shouldn’t have done it”, Trump defended them, saying those who had entered the building were “hugging and kissing” the police and the guards, after being “waved in”.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

    Donald Trump again reiterated that the November 2020 election had been ‘rigged’ and resembled a “third-world election”, while the ballots cast had been “vastly” in his favour.

    The ex-POTUS decried the fact that the Supreme Court had refused to overturn the election results, saying the justices “should be ashamed of themselves”.

    State and federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies alleging voter fraud and other irregularities during last year’s election.

    The Republican National Committee said in a comment cited by Reuters that the GOP condemns the violence on 6 January and referred to a January statement by chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

    “Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” stated McDaniel.

    Capitol Mayhem

    On 6 January, soon after the then-president's speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally during which Trump repeated his allegations of election fraud, his supporters broke into the Capitol as a joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes to formalise Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential race.

    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

    More than 140 people reportedly sustained injuries in the storming, with five, including one policeman, dying during or shortly after it.

    At least 200 individuals have been charged for participating in the Capitol riot, according to the media.
    Trump faced accusations from Democrats and even some of the Republicans of inciting the Capitol mayhem, despite himself having urged his supporters not to use violence.

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, ion February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2021 / DREW ANGERER
    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, ion February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC

    Nevertheless, the 45th president faced a second impeachment over the allegations, with the motion passing the House of Representatives.

    However, the US Senate acquitted Trump, as Republicans opposed the impeachment and botched an attempt to remove Trump from the White House and subsequently ban him from holding office in the future.

    Related:

    Ex-DOJ Official Claims Donald Trump in 'Serious Trouble' Over Alleged Role in Capitol Riot
    Donald Trump Makes 'Surprise Appearance' at Sarah Sanders' Arkansas Campaign Event
    Trump Says Republicans Must Fight Back, Boycott Companies Amid Voting Law Tensions
    Trump Refunds $122 Mln in Donations amid Rash of Fraud Complaints
    Churchgoers Cheer as Donald and Melania Trump Attend Easter Service, Media Says
    Tags:
    GOP, GOP, US Capitol, US Capitol, Ipsos, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse