Register
05:11 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    All-Star Game to Take Place at Colorado Rockies’ Stadium Amid Georgia Voting Controversy - Report

    © CC BY 2.0 / David Wilso
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082551506_0:148:1802:1161_1200x675_80_0_0_0eb9db440e4e0547ca2b2d0829942487.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104061082551436-all-star-game-to-take-place-at-colorado-rockies-stadium-amid-georgia-voting-controversy---report/

    Earlier Georgia's governor imposed a number of voting regulations, limiting access to mail-in voting. The measures, conceived by the GOP as a “secure” response to the last presidential race, were considered by Democrats as violation of voting rights. Major League Baseball has decided to relocate one of its key games to another state in response.

    The 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game will be reportedly held in Denver, Colorado, at the Colorado Rockies’ stadium Coors Field; the event was originally slated to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, according to USA Today.

    Colorado authorities have reportedly activated their efforts to push the possibility of hosting the All-Star Game, as such a significant sporting event is expected to boost Denver’s economic activity.

    “The Governor will be burning up the phones the next few days to see if there is an opening to bring the All-Star game to Denver,” Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for the Colorado governor, said earlier to The Denver Post.

    On Friday, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia as a protest against the state's voting law “that not only disproportionately disenfranchises the Black community, but also paves the way for other states to pass similarly harmful laws based largely on widespread falsehoods and disinformation," according to a Players Alliance statement.

    Major League Baseball's decision drew sharp criticism from GOP politicians, and the governor himself, who said that the "decision is not about access to voting. It’s about a lack of courage to stand up to the lies of a radical mob hellbent on distorting the truth for political gain."

    The legislation, also known as S.B. 202, was signed by Republican governor Brian Kemp last month. It includes some restrictive election rules that narrows early and remote voting opportunities in order to “ensure secure elections”.

    The law obliges voters to provide their identity documents, limits the period to request absentee ballots, bans handing out food or water in lines in front of polling stations and reduces the number of ballot boxes in the state. The move provoked harsh criticism from Democrats, who claim that the law suppresses voting rights.

    Related:

    NBA Fans, Netizens Struck Dumb by Chaka Khan's National Anthem Rendition During 2020 All-Star Game
    McConnell Chides Private Sector for Acting as 'Woke Parallel Government' in Wake of GA Voting Bill
    Major League Baseball Caved to 'Liberal Lies' by Moving All-Star Game, Says Georgia Governor
    Tags:
    voting rights, Denver, Major League Baseball, All-Star Game
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse