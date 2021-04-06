Register
02:09 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2021

    DC Police Release Photo of Knife Wielded by Suspect in Deadly Capitol Attack

    © REUTERS / Alexander Drago
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082550579_0:320:3073:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_eb9f578a377618dd9d70321c04f6f6a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104061082550514-dc-police-release-photo-of-knife-wielded-by-suspect-in-deadly-capitol-attack-/

    On Friday, a 25-year-old suspect was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers after he rammed his car into a northern security barricade near the US Capitol building. According to acting US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Yogananda Pittman, the suspect was wielding a knife and lunged at USCP officers before shots were fired.

    The MPD issued a release on Monday detailing that 25-year-old suspect Noah Green "intentionally" struck two officers during the attack around 1:00 p.m. local time on Friday. 

    "The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer," the MPD issuance read. "The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect." 

    A photo of Green's weapon was included in the release. 

    Just after 1:00 pm, a suspect driving a blue sedan entered the north gate on Constitution Avenue and intentionally struck two on duty United States Capitol Police Officers with his vehicle. The suspect then rammed the vehicle into the blocking barricade. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer. The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect.
    Metropolitan Police Department
    Just after 1:00 pm, a suspect driving a blue sedan entered the north gate on Constitution Avenue and intentionally struck two on duty United States Capitol Police Officers with his vehicle. The suspect then rammed the vehicle into the blocking barricade. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer. The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect. (April 2, 2021)

    William "Billy" Evans, a 41-year-old, 18-year USCP veteran, succumbed to injuries after being taken to an area hospital on Friday. The other officer involved in the incident "was admitted to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and was later released."

    The ongoing investigation is being handled by detectives of the MPD's Homicide Branch and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as USCP personnel and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  

    A US official told the Associated Press on Saturday that investigators are still trying to pinpoint a possible motive, and have been focused on Green's mental health. Green's family reportedly told investigators that the 25-year-old experienced increasingly delusional thoughts prior to the April 2 incident. 

    Green's since-removed social media posts detailed that he experienced a number of issues in recent years, including the loss of his job "due to afflictions." 

    In one Instagram post, Green claimed he was the victim of multiple home break-ins, food poisonings, assaults, "operations in the hospital [and] mind control."  

    "I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers," Pittman remarked last week, detailing that the department has been having an "extremely difficult" time since the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. 

    Related:

    Capitol Police Union Urges Congress to Boost Security as Department Risks Thinning Ranks - Report
    Situation Outside US Capitol in Wake of Deadly Vehicle Attack
    April 2021 Incident at the Capitol
    Noah Green: US Capitol Attacker Reportedly Made Posts About Satan, Gov't 'Mind Control'
    Retired Lt. Believes US Capitol Is a '24/7' Target for Both Domestic, Foreign Attacks - Report
    Tags:
    suspect, police, Washington DC, cop, DC Metropolitan Police Department, US Capitol, US Capitol Police (USCP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse