DC Police Release Photo of Knife Wielded by Suspect in Deadly Capitol Attack

On Friday, a 25-year-old suspect was fatally shot by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers after he rammed his car into a northern security barricade near the US Capitol building. According to acting US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Yogananda Pittman, the suspect was wielding a knife and lunged at USCP officers before shots were fired.

The MPD issued a release on Monday detailing that 25-year-old suspect Noah Green "intentionally" struck two officers during the attack around 1:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

"The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer," the MPD issuance read. "The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect."

A photo of Green's weapon was included in the release.

Metropolitan Police Department Just after 1:00 pm, a suspect driving a blue sedan entered the north gate on Constitution Avenue and intentionally struck two on duty United States Capitol Police Officers with his vehicle. The suspect then rammed the vehicle into the blocking barricade. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer. The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect. (April 2, 2021)

William "Billy" Evans, a 41-year-old, 18-year USCP veteran, succumbed to injuries after being taken to an area hospital on Friday. The other officer involved in the incident "was admitted to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and was later released."

The ongoing investigation is being handled by detectives of the MPD's Homicide Branch and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as USCP personnel and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A US official told the Associated Press on Saturday that investigators are still trying to pinpoint a possible motive, and have been focused on Green's mental health. Green's family reportedly told investigators that the 25-year-old experienced increasingly delusional thoughts prior to the April 2 incident.

Green's since-removed social media posts detailed that he experienced a number of issues in recent years, including the loss of his job "due to afflictions."

In one Instagram post, Green claimed he was the victim of multiple home break-ins, food poisonings, assaults, "operations in the hospital [and] mind control."

"I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers," Pittman remarked last week, detailing that the department has been having an "extremely difficult" time since the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.