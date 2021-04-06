Biden Family Celebrates 'Resurrection and Renewal' on Easter Monday

Instead of the traditional Easter egg roll, the White House had US President Joe Biden, alongside his first lady Jill Biden, delivering celebratory remarks on Monday.
"Easter is a day of joy when we celebrate resurrection and renewal," Biden said. "But this year we know many are still going without the familiar comforts of the season. The virus is not gone, and for the second year in a row, most will be apart from their families, their friends and the full congregation that fills us with so much joy."
Marking the way celebrations have changed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the president expressed his hope for the egg roll to return next year.
During his address, he was accompanied by the Easter bunny, whose appearance was altered as well, as it wore a large red mask over its face.
Our Easter celebrations looked different this year, like they did for so many others across the country. But we look forward to next year when the White House will ring with the joy of the season — and God willing, there’ll be an Easter Egg Roll once again. pic.twitter.com/WscouTQZwk— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2021
The masked Easter bunny also appeared during a White House press briefing, as staffers gave out wooden commemorative eggs while Press Secretary Jen Psaki congratulated reporters, tossing around some celebratory jokes.
Watch as the Easter bunny interrupts the White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/lQbYOJ2MiQ— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 5, 2021
The coronavirus pandemic has undone the White House Easter Egg Roll for the second consecutive year, cancelling an event that typically gathered hundreds of people and their small children on the White House lawn to take part in the traditional Easter game.
All comments
Show new comments (0)