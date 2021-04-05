Minneapolis Police Chief Says Officer Chauvin's Actions Not Part of Department's Policy

"Clearly, when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive - and even motionless - to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is set by policy, is not part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values," Arradondo said on Monday.
Arradondo agreed when asked in court whether Chauvin had violated MPD policies by not rendering assistance to Floyd.
Chauvin placed his knee for over 8 minutes on Floyd’s neck during the arrest, prior to to the latter's death by asphyxiation. The former officer is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If found guilty, Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. All four officers, including Chauvin, involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired by Arradondo within 24 hours.
