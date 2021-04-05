Churchgoers Cheer as Donald and Melania Trump Attend Easter Service, Media Says

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended a church service in Florida for Easter, the New York Post reports.
The ex-POTUS and ex-FLOTUS visited the Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens, and waved and smiled to fellow churchgoers who greeted them with cheers.
"It is also our privilege, my privilege, today to welcome the president and Mrs. Trump, too," said senior pastor Todd Mullins.
He also said in a statement that "we always welcome everyone to join us at Christ Fellowship in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus."
After the service, the Trumps returned to their Mar-a-Lago estate for an Easter egg roll event together with family.
The 45th US president also wished a happy Easter to all, "including the radical left crazies who rigged our presidential election, and want to destroy our country," Trump said in a statement.
