Register
18:26 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston.

    GOP Strategists Expect Biden’s ‘Covid Passport’ Idea to Seriously Damage Dems During Midterms

    © AP Photo / David J. Phillip
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082548471_0:271:3071:1999_1200x675_80_0_0_c46d00c6e4e012dfc4597656550abe05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104051082548500-gop-strategists-expect-bidens-covid-passport-idea-to-seriously-damage-dems-during-midterms/

    Last week, in the wake of a firestorm of criticism by GOP lawmakers, the White House walked back reporting on plans by the federal government and big corporations to create a standardized coronavirus immunization passport, insisting that there would be no federal vaccination ID mandate and that Washington’s role was only as coordinator.

    Senior Republican strategists and operatives are betting that the Biden administration’s push for the creation of vaccine passports allowing Americans to patronize certain establishments and venues will give the GOP opportunities to make major gains in the 2022 midterm elections, citing Americans’ fears of government overreach and a desire for privacy in matters concerning health.

    “It’s a political winner,” Ford O’Connell, GOP strategist, author and media pundit, told The Hill, commenting on growing conservative resistance to the vaccine ID concept.

    Last week, in the wake of a Washington Post story on the Biden administration’s work with business to develop a standardized paper/digital Covid vaccination passport, dozens of Republican senators, congresspeople and governors came out in vocal opposition of the idea, calling it “unconstitutional,” “un-American,” a “complete government overstep,” or even satanic or reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Florida Governor Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Passports
    On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning the use of vaccine passports in his state outright. Other GOP governors expressed support for the idea.

    “It’s not a COVID discussion for Republicans. It’s a freedom discussion. It’s a role-of-government discussion,” one anonymous GOP strategist said. “Would I prefer to be having a COVID discussion next year? No. But we want to be having that freedom discussion.”

    Not all GOP operatives are equally confident, with one unnamed veteran campaign aide suggesting that while “it’s red meat for the base, it “doesn’t help us win back the middle,” and could serve only to exacerbate “the culture wars” between Republicans and Democrats.

    Republicans would need to gain one seat in the Senate and five in the House to regain control of Congress and stop the Biden administration from pushing forward with its agenda.

    The coronavirus became politicized almost immediately after the pandemic hit the United States last year, with Democrats blaming then-president Donald Trump for failing to take steps sooner to combat the virus’s spread, and Trump blaming his predecessor, Democrat governors and China. Some of Trump’s opponents and Democratic-leaning media have gone so far as to blame Trump personally for the over half a million Americans who have died during the pandemic.

     “The X-factor in all of this –whether it becomes the big issue for Republicans – is what [Trump] says about it,” one former Trump campaign official said, commenting on some Republicans’ hesitation in commenting on the issue. “The candidates are going to be looking for cues, because he’s still the single most important person in this party.”

    After getting banned on social media in January, Trump has resorted to releasing press releases to media. He has yet to comment on the ‘vaccine passport’ idea, but has previously resisted other coronavirus-related restrictions at the federal level, such as a mask mandate or mandatory vaccination.

    Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki emphasized that the administration had no plans to issue a federal vaccination passport mandate, and that its role would be limited to coordination and issuing guidelines to help private companies develop the so-called vaccine passports. A number of businesses including cruise lines, restaurants and sporting event organizers have expressed plans to demand proof of vaccination from patrons when they open up in the summer.

    Vaccination passports are already being experimented with in countries including Israel, Estonia, Iceland, China, Japan and other European countries, and required for a range of purposes – from entry to a country to patronage of certain establishments, such as gyms. Critics have expressed concerns about vaccination ID’s implications for individual rights. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the EU’s talk of a bloc-wide vaccination passport scheme, saying the idea contravenes the principle of voluntary vaccination.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse