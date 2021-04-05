Journo: Supporting Jill Biden's 'Fishnet Stockings' by Trashing Model Melania is 'False Equivalence'

Photos of First Lady Jill Biden wearing floral-patterned fishnet tights, a leather skirt, and heeled booties flooded Twitter over the weekend after she was spotted donning the outfit while disembarking Executive One Foxtrot on 1 April.
Did she ever! And she looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/Ka1fKkSSu9— LibertyHussein (@LibertyHussein) April 5, 2021
The attire has irked many twitterians who have accused the 69-year-old first lady of a lack of “class” over her fashion choice. Others defended Jill Biden, saying that she was still far more sophisticated and FLOTUS-appropriate than ex-model and former First Lady Melania Trump, whose decades-old revealing photos are once again doing the rounds online.
First Lady Melania vs Madonna Wannabe Jill Biden. Desperately Seeking Attention pic.twitter.com/MchIfClgxQ— Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) April 4, 2021
We are living in an Orwellian inversion of reality. For 4 years the fake media & fashion mags ignored beauty & style icon Melania & now they fawn over Jill Biden who dresses like.. fill in the blank https://t.co/cK068iOy9A— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) April 5, 2021
Jill Biden would appreciate if people stopped retweeting this picture of her trashy outfit pic.twitter.com/Z975OU8ebl— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 5, 2021
Oh, my! I hear Republicans are incensed that Jill Biden wore fishnets!— Edward Nye Horn (@EdHornAlaska907) April 5, 2021
Before this for Dem FLOTUS, it was Michelle Obama's 'right to bare arms.'
The notable silence from the Right about lesbian porn and the cootchie dance from former FLOTUS Melania Trump renders this moot! pic.twitter.com/KPj2FpoGXk
For everyone saying that @FLOTUS is too old to rock this outfit, I say, get with the times! She looks better than anything I ever saw the "former woman" wear. I love this outfit! pic.twitter.com/kY07XAkcyc— We HearVoicesOutThere (@WeHearPodcast) April 5, 2021
Took a Twitter break yesterday and came back to the right losing their minds over Jill Biden’s patterned stockings and I Really Don’t Care, Do U? pic.twitter.com/e8fjXJrs6L— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 5, 2021
But Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens says the situation has turned into a “total false equivalence” with people supporting Jill Biden’s outfit by trashing Melania Trump’s old “swimsuit” pics.
“What I took issue with is the fact that people were putting up photos of Melania from when she was a swimsuit model as if to sort of decry the fact that people were criticising Jill Biden when ‘look how terribly Melania used to dress’,” Cousens told the media.
Meanwhile, she argues that it's Melania Trump’s “wrong political affiliation” that should be blamed for what she described as “women tearing down other women.”
