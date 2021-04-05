Earthquakes of Up to 4.0 Magnitude Strike Los Angeles Area, USGS Says

The 4.0 quake struck at 4:44 a.m. local time at the depth of 19.9 km in the Lennox area of Los Angeles County, just miles away from the international airport.
CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE: A rude awakening shortly before 5:00 AM this morning just South of Los Angeles... a 4.0 magnitude #Earthquake has been reported by the @USGS and the epicenter of this is near Hollywood Park... #CAWX #Earthquake @wics_abc20 @foxillinois pic.twitter.com/TT2lPV0Pcq— Bryan Schuerman, M.Ed. (@BSchuermanWX) April 5, 2021
That quake followed a 2.5 magnitude temblor that hit 30 minutes earlier, USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
