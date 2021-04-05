Register
12:18 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

    Twitter Faults Algorithm for False Ban on Rep. Marjorie Greene After Her 'He is Risen!' Easter Tweet

    © REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082308393_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_11fb913071684ba3b8ea2f18cdee71d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104051082545702-twitter-faults-algorithm-for-false-ban-on-rep-marjorie-greene-after-her-he-is-risen-easter-tweet/

    Twitter earlier mistakenly suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account the day Democrats introduced a resolution to "expel" the Congresswoman – a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump - from Congress.

    Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account suspended "in error" on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the span of a month, with the social media platform since reversing the move and blaming its algorithm.

    The Congresswoman's account was suspended for about 12 hours, leaving her puzzled as to the reason, after she posted a Happy Easter message to her followers.

    ​A frustrated Greene went to the social media site Gab to conjecture that she had been suspended for her "Christian faith" and for previously supporting QAnon, "false flag shootings", and 9/11 conspiracy theories.

    The politician serving as the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, a member of the Republican Party and supporter of Donald Trump, fired a brief barrage at "big tech", vowing she would "never stop".

    As it reinstated the account, Twitter explained the suspension was a result of the site's algorithm.

    "We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated", the social media platform explained in a statement.

    The congresswoman's first erroneous Twitter suspension came on 19 March, coinciding with the day when a resolution to expel her from Congress was introduced.

    ​A spokesperson for the microblogging and social networking service announced that it mistakenly suspended the account of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as the company uses "a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service".

    "In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error", said Twitter.

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives at her office after she hung a poster outside reading There are TWO genders, MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science! in reaction to a trans pride flag hung across the hall outside the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-Il) in the midst of contentious debate over The Equality Act being debated by the House on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives at her office after she hung a poster outside reading "There are TWO genders, MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science!" in reaction to a trans pride flag hung across the hall outside the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-Il) in the midst of contentious debate over "The Equality Act" being debated by the House on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021.

    Greene took issue with the explanation, tweeting that the suspension had come on the same day Democrats introduced a resolution to "expel" her from Congress.

    In January, Greene was suspended by the platform for "multiple violations of civic integrity policy". The policy had been updated after the Capitol riots on 6 January.

    In her messages, Greene had repeated false claims that elections had been "rigged" to favour Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

    Congresswoman 'Under Fire'

    Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself in the crosshairs for her history of supporting QAnon conspiracy theories, including "false flag" school shootings, and "9/11" (questioning whether a plane had in fact struck the Pentagon during the 2001 terrorist attacks).

    Adherents of QAnon believe in the existence of a group of high-profile Democrats and Hollywood celebrities that worship Satan and are engaged in cannibalistic rituals.

    Besides embracing unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, Greene alleged in a Facebook post that wildfires in California were not natural, with the blazes started by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in conjunction with the Rothschilds, using a space laser, to purportedly clear room for a high-speed rail project.

    ​Greene also came under fire for voting against a resolution that gave Congressional Gold Medals to the US Capitol Police and other law enforcement that protected the Capitol during the riots on 6 January 2021.

    Critics of the American politician, elected to Congress in November 2020 and sworn into office on 3 January 2021, had pushed for her to be expelled, with California Democrat Jimmy Gomez introducing a resolution to have her removed from office.

    "I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who cites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body", said Gomez.

    While seventy-two Democrats supported the resolution, it gained no backing from Republicans.
    In February, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in a House floor vote where 11 Republicans sided with Democrats to vote her out.

    ​Preceding the vote, Greene publicly defended herself, disavowing the QAnon conspiracy theories in a speech to the House of Representatives, saying that "9/11 absolutely happened", and that "school shootings are real".

    ​House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer claimed the floor speech by Greene was not enough to excuse her, and warned that removal from her committees is just the first step.

    Related:

    'Tired of It': 40 Republicans Oppose House Republican Marjorie Greene's Tactics
    US House Strips Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments After Incendiary Remarks
    ‘Waste of My Time’: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene OK With Being Stripped of Committee Assignments
    Marjorie Greene's Twitter Account Briefly Suspended Due to 'Error'
    Tags:
    Republicans, Republicans, Democrats, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, QAnon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse