Twitter Faults Algorithm for False Ban on Rep. Marjorie Greene After Her 'He is Risen!' Easter Tweet

Twitter earlier mistakenly suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account the day Democrats introduced a resolution to "expel" the Congresswoman – a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump - from Congress.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had her Twitter account suspended "in error" on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the span of a month, with the social media platform since reversing the move and blaming its algorithm.

The Congresswoman's account was suspended for about 12 hours, leaving her puzzled as to the reason, after she posted a Happy Easter message to her followers.

Clickbait. Her account’s still there. She’ll return after 12 hours saying “She is Risen,” and then ask for donations. pic.twitter.com/v3F0jGbCtp — polythene spam (@BettyLies) April 4, 2021

​A frustrated Greene went to the social media site Gab to conjecture that she had been suspended for her "Christian faith" and for previously supporting QAnon, "false flag shootings", and 9/11 conspiracy theories.

The politician serving as the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, a member of the Republican Party and supporter of Donald Trump, fired a brief barrage at "big tech", vowing she would "never stop".

As it reinstated the account, Twitter explained the suspension was a result of the site's algorithm.

"We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated", the social media platform explained in a statement.

The congresswoman's first erroneous Twitter suspension came on 19 March, coinciding with the day when a resolution to expel her from Congress was introduced.

I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress.



What a coincidence?



Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.@jack which employee made the “error?”



Reply to my email, Jack — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2021

​A spokesperson for the microblogging and social networking service announced that it mistakenly suspended the account of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as the company uses "a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service".

"In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error", said Twitter.

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives at her office after she hung a poster outside reading "There are TWO genders, MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science!" in reaction to a trans pride flag hung across the hall outside the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-Il) in the midst of contentious debate over "The Equality Act" being debated by the House on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021.

Greene took issue with the explanation, tweeting that the suspension had come on the same day Democrats introduced a resolution to "expel" her from Congress.

In January, Greene was suspended by the platform for "multiple violations of civic integrity policy". The policy had been updated after the Capitol riots on 6 January.

In her messages, Greene had repeated false claims that elections had been "rigged" to favour Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Congresswoman 'Under Fire'

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself in the crosshairs for her history of supporting QAnon conspiracy theories, including "false flag" school shootings, and "9/11" (questioning whether a plane had in fact struck the Pentagon during the 2001 terrorist attacks).

Adherents of QAnon believe in the existence of a group of high-profile Democrats and Hollywood celebrities that worship Satan and are engaged in cannibalistic rituals.

Besides embracing unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, Greene alleged in a Facebook post that wildfires in California were not natural, with the blazes started by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in conjunction with the Rothschilds, using a space laser, to purportedly clear room for a high-speed rail project.

I've only done a cursory look at this Marjorie Taylor Greene person, but so far it's not great.



She apparently went on Facebook and alleged the Rothschilds had space lasers that caused the California fires in 2018?



Also a bunch of other wild stuff:https://t.co/azXWApdTtN pic.twitter.com/FID1He5QoS — Finna Getit (@DickThickly) February 5, 2021

​Greene also came under fire for voting against a resolution that gave Congressional Gold Medals to the US Capitol Police and other law enforcement that protected the Capitol during the riots on 6 January 2021.

Critics of the American politician, elected to Congress in November 2020 and sworn into office on 3 January 2021, had pushed for her to be expelled, with California Democrat Jimmy Gomez introducing a resolution to have her removed from office.

"I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who cites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body", said Gomez.

While seventy-two Democrats supported the resolution, it gained no backing from Republicans.

In February, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in a House floor vote where 11 Republicans sided with Democrats to vote her out.

The so-called Equal Rights Amendment is designed to do one thing:



Abortion on-demand up until birth and perhaps after birth



That’s why I OPPOSE the ERA. pic.twitter.com/fWhpRWCGkj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 17, 2021

​Preceding the vote, Greene publicly defended herself, disavowing the QAnon conspiracy theories in a speech to the House of Representatives, saying that "9/11 absolutely happened", and that "school shootings are real".

230-199: House votes to remove 1st term Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assignments on the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees.



11 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting Yes. pic.twitter.com/PqwUx80OLG — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 4, 2021

​House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer claimed the floor speech by Greene was not enough to excuse her, and warned that removal from her committees is just the first step.