Bikers Gather Near Hospital to Support Rapper DMX Who is in 'Vegetative State'

Fans of the 50-year-old rapper DMX have gathered near the White Plains Hospital in Westchester to support the musician, who is on life support after he reportedly overdosed and had a heart attack.
Videos posted on the net show the artist's supporters in "Ruff Ryders" gear riding motorcycles and doing burnouts near the hospital.
The support is real for DMX!— The Juice Network (@TheJuiceNC) April 5, 2021
Ruff Ryders bike crew pulled up outside of the hospital where DMX is to show support and love 🙏🏾❤️
••#DMX #RuffRyders #TheJuiceNetwork pic.twitter.com/OMcwLLyVHb
#dmx #update This is how #RuffRyders rolled out from @WPHospital Tonight the condition of the multi-platinum #hiphop artist remains unchanged. Family asking for prayers. Full report #fox5news 10p @ChrisSobel #fox5ny @fox5ny Watch on your phone on free FOX5NY app‼️ pic.twitter.com/0b1NfIPIps— LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) April 5, 2021
#dmx fans and the Ruff Ryders gathering outside the hospital where X is treated 🙏 @DMX - https://t.co/yeaI5nDNpN #ruffryders pic.twitter.com/MbggRyHBO8— talent.drop (@talent_drop) April 4, 2021
#developing @ruffryders roll in to White Plains Hospital to pay tribute to @dmx & offer their prayers & suppprt 🙏 #hot97 @HOT97 #fox5ny @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/LwgeB8cZ9n— LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) April 4, 2021
The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has reportedly been unresponsive and in a "vegetative state" since he suffered an overdose on Friday and then had a heart attack, TMZ said.
DMX's attorney Murray Richman told the New York Post on Saturday that "it does not look good", but did not confirm the overdose.
Prior to that, a family member told TMZ that paramedics had tried to resuscitate Simmons for 30 minutes, which depleted his brain function due to the lack of oxygen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)