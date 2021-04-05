St. Louis Inmates Riot, Smash Windows, Set Fire - Videos

A riot broke out at the St. Louis Justice Centre on Sunday night, with around 60 inmates smashing windows, setting fires, and throwing stuff to the ground, according to FOX2.
According to reports, the unrest broke out around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday as prisoners were demanding court dates.
ST.LOUIS prison still rioting as crowd cheers below pic.twitter.com/6jmxvEh0Ta— Melanie Musey (@MelanieMusey) April 5, 2021
The inmates chanted "we want court dates" during the riot.
Detainees have put out the fire themselves pic.twitter.com/6x7ZYP4m9b— 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜 (@beganovic2021) April 5, 2021
St. Louis Police Department officers arrived at the scene to help the Corrections Department.
#BREAKING St. Louis Sheriff's Office is also located in the area. Louis, where he confirmed the deployment of SWAT and police around and inside the prison 🇺🇲⬇️. pic.twitter.com/QjTTTQ0ex8— Fra🗣️ (@FranceBlogger) April 5, 2021
According to the St. Louis Sheriff's Office, SWAT and police were deployed around and inside the prison.
