Coca-Cola Bashes Georgia Voting Law Despite Requiring IDs at Shareholder Meeting, Media Says

Soft drinks manufacturing giant Coca-Cola has criticised new voting legislation in the US state of Georgia which, among other things, requires people to list either a driver's license or a state ID number to submit an absentee ballot, Fox Business reports. This comes despite the fact the company demanded its shareholders show ID before being admitted to the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting last year.
The Atlanta-based company’s CEO James Quincey issued a statement saying Coca Cola is "disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation," insisting that "voting is a foundational right in America, and we have long championed efforts to make it easier to vote."
"We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation. Throughout Georgia’s legislative session, we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting," he said.
Quincey also noted that his company’s focus "is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country."
"At the entrance to the meeting, we will verify your registration and request to see your admission ticket and a valid form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport," the company reportedly wrote in reference to its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.
