Register
04:10 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touts Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021.

    Schumer Says Senate Will Push for Marijuana Legalization, Hopes Biden's Views Will 'Evolve' - Report

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082534786_0:14:3018:1712_1200x675_80_0_0_adad02244b39e68ac1943de8b027e1e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104041082534671-schumer-says-senate-will-push-for-marijuana-legalization-hopes-bidens-views-will-evolve---report/

    After years of unsuccessful attempts, Schumer's home state of New York approved marijuana medical and recreational use for adults earlier this week. According to the media, more than 40% of Americans now live in states that have fully legalized marijuana.

    Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York has pledged to move ahead with legislation to legalize marijuana on a federal level, even if President Joe Biden opposes it, Politico reported on Saturday.

    On the marijuana legalization issue, the president has become a notable outlier among Democrats. Schumer said in an interview with the outlet that he "will have an ongoing conversation" with Biden about cannabis legalization to "tell him how my views have evolved." 

    However, Schumer is quoted in the report as claiming that Biden's hesitancy would not stop the Senate from acting to relax federal restrictions.

    "I want to make my arguments to him, as many other advocates will,” Schumer stated. “But at some point we're going to move forward, period."

    Although Schumer was originally opposed to federal marijuana legalization, his “thinking evolved,” and in 2018, he became “the first member of the Democratic leadership to come out in support of ending the federal prohibition.”

    “When a few of the early states — Oregon and Colorado — wanted to legalize, all the opponents talked about the parade of horribles: Crime would go up. Drug use would go up. Everything bad would happen,” the Senate Democratic leader explained. 

    "The legalization of states worked out remarkably well," the senator continued. "They were a great success. The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom. And people in those states seem very happy.” 

    US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual meeting to discuss the newly-signed American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 relief legislation, at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Hypocrisy? Kamala Harris Pushed For Marijuana Legalisation, But WH is Sacking Staffers Over Weed
    According to The Hill's report, the campaign for federal cannabis legalization comes as Biden faces pressure to reverse his administration's employee policy on past drug use, which resulted in the firing of five staffers.

    Last week, a coalition of 30 Democratic lawmakers reportedly signed a letter to Biden urging him to "clarify your employment suitability policies, remove past cannabis use as a potential disqualifier, and apply these policies with consistency and fairness."

    According to a Gallup poll conducted in November 2020, 68% of Americans support legalization, the highest level ever reported by Gallup on the subject.

    Related:

    Those Under the Influence of Marijuana Suffer From Memory Loss, False Scenarios, Study Shows
    US Man Released From Florida Prison After Serving 31 Years For Nonviolent Marijuana Crime
    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana Use
    Blunt Decision: White House Admits to Firing Employees With Past Marijuana Use
    NYPD No Longer Able to Search Vehicles Over Smell of Marijuana Alone, New Memo Reveals
    Tags:
    marijuana legalization, Legal Marijuana, Marijuana, US Senate, Democrats, Democrat, Chuck Schumer, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse