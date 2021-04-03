Donald Trump Regularly Likened to Melania’s ‘Really Handsome’ Dad, Biography Claims

According to the award-winning author Mary Jordan, such comparisons are commonplace if only because Donald Trump and his Father-in-law are only years apart.

Donald Trump has been continuously likened to wife Melania's dad Viktor Knavs, 77, who "never had a problem with women" because is "a really handsome guy who always dressed nicely,” according to Viktor’s former friend interviewed for a biography of Melania.

To write The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Pullitzer Prize-winning author Mary Jordan travelled to the Knavs family’s home town in Slovenia to gain some insight into the former First Lady's life and upbringing there. The book, which “draws an unprecedented portrait of the first lady”, according to its blurb on Amazon, was published by Simon & Schuster in the summer of 2020.

"Many in Slovenia and the United States have compared Viktor with his son-in-law,” Jordan writes, as cited by the Daily Mail, pointing out there are certain reasons for this: the two are only five years apart, and admittedly bear a striking resemblance to each other.

After Melania's parents came to Washington DC in 2017 to visit the Trumps, New York Magazine's The Cut didn’t hesitate to take aim at the supposed similarities in the men’s appearance in an article titled "Hmmm, Melania’s Dad Sure Looks Familiar".

Melania and Donald met almost 20 years before the visit in 1998, at a party thrown by Zampolli at Manhattan’s Kit Kat Club, and they got married at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005.