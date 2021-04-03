Register
08:18 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

    'Consider it Done': Netizens Back Trump's Call to Boycott Baseball After MLB Withdraws From Georgia

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1514b78d6ce4fb21058c6d58a0810b88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104031082528734-consider-it-done-netizens-back-trumps-call-to-boycott-baseball-after-mlb-withdraws-from-georgia/

    The GOP-proposed voting law has sparked widespread opposition among Democrats, who claim the bill would restrict voting access and is aimed curbing turnout by Democrat voters, Republicans insist the new law protects election integrity.

    Former US President Donald Trump has called for boycott of baseball in the United States after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced its decision to withdraw the All-Star Game and the draft from Georgia in protest against a newly adopted voting law. Trump, who was banned by several social networks following deadly Capitol protests, released a statement that was posted by the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

    "Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections. Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!",Trump wrote in a statement.

    ​His announcement caused a stir on social media, with many netizens supporting the president.

    ​Others contended that cancel culture poses a danger to the United States.

    ​However, there were those who opposed Trump's call and doubted that people will boycott baseball.

    ​Donald Trump is not the only politician who has criticised MLB's move. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said the organisation's decision had nothing to do with concerns about "access to voting", claiming MLB failed "to stand up to the lies of a radical mob hellbent on distorting the truth for political gain".

    Jeff Duncan, US Representative for South Carolina's 3rd congressional district posted a statement on Twitter, saying the majority of Americans support the provisions of the law and threatened MLB with antitrust exception.

    ​Jim Crow in New Clothes?

    The legislation requires voters to show ID when voting by mail and cuts early voting in the state's most populous and non-white counties. In addition, it shortens periods of run-off elections, restricts ballot drop boxes, where voters can place their absentee ballots, prohibits the practice of giving food and water to voters waiting in lines to cast ballots.
    Republicans, who drafted the legislation say it will protect election integrity, citing alleged voter irregularities during the 2020 presidential election.

    The Democrats claim the bill was designed to restrict voting access to their voter base. During the November election, Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, since 1992.

    The president himself described the law as "an atrocity" and a "blatant attack on the Constitution", saying it targeted black Americans. Raphael Warnock, a senator from Georgia said the bill is "Jim Crow in new clothes", referring to laws enacted in 19th and 20th centuries that enforced racial segregation.

    Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, backed the law. Raffensperger, who dismissed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by Donald Trump and his fellow party members, said allegations that the bill is aimed at suppressing Democratic votes are groundless.

    "The cries of 'voter suppression' from those on the left ring as hollow as the continuously debunked claims of 'mass voter fraud' in Georgia's 2020 election", Raffensperger said.
    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, cancel culture, boycott, Major League Baseball (MLB), Georgia, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse