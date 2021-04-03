Register
06:42 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This undated selfie image from his Facebook page shows Noah Green, a suspect in the US Capitol attack that occurred on April 2, 2021. - . (Photo by - / handout / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Noah GREEN Facebook Page

    Noah Green: US Capitol Attacker Reportedly Made Posts About Satan, Gov't 'Mind Control'

    © AFP 2021 / AFP PHOTO / Noah GREEN Facebook Page
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082528541_0:21:1201:696_1200x675_80_0_0_dbc53a43649723c3ad90b135aa10e27e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104031082528224-noah-green-us-capitol-attacker-reportedly-made-posts-about-satan-govt-mind-control/

    US Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday's Capitol car-ramming attack does not appear to be terrorism-related, and that a probe into the motives of the attacker is under way.

    The suspect who rammed his car into a US Capitol checkpoint on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding another, has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana. Here's a brief insight into what's known so far about the suspect.

    Green reportedly graduated from Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Newport News, Virginia, in 2019, receiving a bachelor's degree in finance.

    A tow truck tows away the car used to ram a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    A tow truck tows away the car used to ram a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021

    Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer, was cited by the Daily Mail as saying that "Mr Green played on the Christopher Newport University football team in the fall 2017 and fall 2018 seasons".

    Nation of Islam Fan?

    Referring to Green's now-removed Facebook and Instagram accounts, US media outlets reported that the suspect was a supporter of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam (NOI), a Black religious movement that actually has little to do with traditional teachings of Islam.

    Green shared confessions on social media about how "tough" his life has been in recent years, including losing his job over apparent mental issues.

    "I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed, after I left my job, partly due to afflictions", the Capitol attacker reportedly posted.

    In a separate Facebook post, Green claimed that "Satan's rule over us is up".

    A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2021

    The suspect also ostensibly thanked Farrakhan for saving him "after the terrible afflictions" he "suffered presumably by the CIA and FBI, government agencies of the United States of America".

    "I have suffered multiple home break ins, food poisonings, assaults, unauthorised operations in the hospital, mind control", the 25-year-old reportedly wrote in one of his Instagram posts, insisting that his troubles started in 2019 when Green's former teammate and roommate drugged him with Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication.

    Just two hours before Friday's attack, the suspect allegedly posted a video on his Instagram account with a caption that said: "The US government is the #1 enemy of Black people!"

    Suspect's Brother Reportedly Claims Noah Was 'Violently Ill' Before Capitol Attack

    The Washington Post (WaPo) cited the suspect's brother Brendan as saying that the night before the incident, the 25-year-old was "violently ill".

    Brendan did not elaborate about what had exactly happened with his brother that night, but added that he earlier suffered from hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches, and suicidal thoughts.

    Law enforcement officers pick up evidence at site of incident where a car was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Law enforcement officers pick up evidence at site of incident where a car was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021

    The pair shared an apartment in Virginia - Green having moved in two weeks ago, with his family deeply worried about his mental state.

    Brendan told WaPo that on Thursday night, Noah texted him, "I'm sorry but I'm just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you've done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot".

    Biden 'Heartbroken' Over Capitol Attack

    President Joe Biden has, meanwhile, said that he was "heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds", adding that he ordered the White House flag to be lowered to half-mast.

    National Guard members stand guard near the U.S. Capitol following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 2, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Retired Lt. Believes US Capitol Is a '24/7' Target for Both Domestic, Foreign Attacks - Report
    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for his part, said in a statement that "there is still much to be determined" about the Friday attack and offered the department's support to the DC mayor and Capitol Police.

    Earlier, acting US Capitol Police (USPC) Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a press briefing that two individuals died in Friday's attack on the US Capitol, including the suspect and a police officer who was injured in the incident.

    "The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier. At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased", the USPC chief said.

    She added that one of the two police officers rammed by the vehicle died from his injuries. The Capitol Police later stated that the officer who died was 18-year veteran William Evans.

    Related:

    Police: 18-Year Veteran Killed in Ramming Attack Outside US Capitol, Knife-Armed Suspect Shot Dead
    'Can't Get Into Capitol, but People Can Get Into Your Country: Biden Attacked for Border Policies
    Videos Showing Heavy Police Presence, People on Stretchers Near US Capitol Emerge Online
    Tags:
    probe, terrorism, attack, US Capitol, Washington, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse