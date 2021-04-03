Register
01:09 GMT03 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., addresses the crowd during a President Donald Trump campaign rally at the Ocala International Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Ocala, Fla.

    Matt Gaetz Played 'Harry Potter' Inspired Sex Competition Game With Florida Lawmakers, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082526741_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aa7a6a8a773fa6f585b10cc9ba0f31a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104031082526497-matt-gaetz-played-harry-potter-inspired-sex-competition-game-with-florida-lawmakers-report-claims/

    The Florida representative has been embroiled in a sex scandal, including allegations of sex trafficking of a then-17-year-old girl, alleged campaign finance violations, payments to sex workers, allegations of pimping, a fake ID scheme, and exchanging nude images of sexual conquests with fellow lawmakers on the House floor.

    Republican congressman Matt Gaetz allegedly took part in a sex competition while serving as a state legislator, and the game included sleeping with married colleagues or spending the night at a sorority house to earn some "extra points," Business Insider reported on Friday, citing an undisclosed Republican female insider.

    According to the GOP source, anybody who had sex with a particular conservative woman "won the whole game regardless of points." The woman was called the "snitch," a reference to the Quidditch game from the "Harry Potter" series. 

    "I heard specific references of Gaetz being involved and scoring points," the GOP source reportedly said, declining however to name the aforementioned woman in order "to protect her privacy."

    House Judiciary Committee Member Representative, the Republican member for Florida's first congressional district, Matt Gaetz, speaks to members of the media (File).
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Underage Prostitutes, $25 million, US Hostage: Details Emerge About Matt Gaetz’ Alleged Extortion
    These accusations regarding Gaetz's involvement in the sex competition draw on previous ones. Thus, in a 2020 tweet, Chris Latvala, a Republican state representative who served alongside Gaetz in the Florida House, accused Gaetz of creating a game in which "members of the FL House got 'points' for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators." 

    Latvala referenced at the time another even older tweet by Politico's reporter Marc Caputo, who posted in 2013 the rules of the alleged game, however, without hinting at Gaetz.

    ​According to the report, the presence of the "game" among male lawmakers was the "worst kept secret in Tallahassee." Lawmakers who took part reportedly openly bragged about it, even among their female colleagues, while some male lawmakers who didn't take part jokingly regretted their decision.

    The source claimed that about two dozen male lawmakers engaged in the sex rivalry during Gaetz's time in Florida's House, along with a few lobbyists. 

    According to several recent media reports, citing sources inside the US House, 38-year-old Gaetz has a reputation for dating young women, and he reportedly showed other lawmakers photographs and videos of nude women he claimed to have been with. 

    Over the course of the ever-growing scandal, Gaetz has denied all the accusations, alleging that he and his family are the victims of a criminal extortion scheme. Gaetz has also denied any knowledge of the so-called Tallahassee sex competition.

    The representative has also denied having any plans to resign amid the scandals. However, media have previously reported that Goetz allegedly is not going to run for re-election and is considering a career as a conservative TV pundit.

    Related:

    Matt Gaetz to File Ethics Charges Against Nancy Pelosi Over State of The Union 'Tantrum'
    Rep. Matt Gaetz Claims Antifa Mob 'Masquerading as Trump Supporters' Were Among Capitol Rioters
    ‘We Hear You Loud and Clear!’ Staffer for Rep. Gaetz Cheered on Insurrectionists on Parler
    Tags:
    sexual affair, sexual scandal, Matt Gaetz, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse