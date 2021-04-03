Matt Gaetz Played 'Harry Potter' Inspired Sex Competition Game With Florida Lawmakers, Report Claims

The Florida representative has been embroiled in a sex scandal, including allegations of sex trafficking of a then-17-year-old girl, alleged campaign finance violations, payments to sex workers, allegations of pimping, a fake ID scheme, and exchanging nude images of sexual conquests with fellow lawmakers on the House floor.

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz allegedly took part in a sex competition while serving as a state legislator, and the game included sleeping with married colleagues or spending the night at a sorority house to earn some "extra points," Business Insider reported on Friday, citing an undisclosed Republican female insider.

According to the GOP source, anybody who had sex with a particular conservative woman "won the whole game regardless of points." The woman was called the "snitch," a reference to the Quidditch game from the "Harry Potter" series.

"I heard specific references of Gaetz being involved and scoring points," the GOP source reportedly said, declining however to name the aforementioned woman in order "to protect her privacy."

These accusations regarding Gaetz's involvement in the sex competition draw on previous ones. Thus, in a 2020 tweet, Chris Latvala, a Republican state representative who served alongside Gaetz in the Florida House, accused Gaetz of creating a game in which "members of the FL House got 'points' for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators."

Latvala referenced at the time another even older tweet by Politico's reporter Marc Caputo, who posted in 2013 the rules of the alleged game, however, without hinting at Gaetz.

Hey ladies! Source: young male FL Reps have point-system contest for having sex: 1=lobbyist 2=staff 3=other legislator 6=married legislator — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 2, 2013

​According to the report, the presence of the "game" among male lawmakers was the "worst kept secret in Tallahassee." Lawmakers who took part reportedly openly bragged about it, even among their female colleagues, while some male lawmakers who didn't take part jokingly regretted their decision.

The source claimed that about two dozen male lawmakers engaged in the sex rivalry during Gaetz's time in Florida's House, along with a few lobbyists.

According to several recent media reports, citing sources inside the US House, 38-year-old Gaetz has a reputation for dating young women, and he reportedly showed other lawmakers photographs and videos of nude women he claimed to have been with.

Over the course of the ever-growing scandal, Gaetz has denied all the accusations, alleging that he and his family are the victims of a criminal extortion scheme. Gaetz has also denied any knowledge of the so-called Tallahassee sex competition.

The representative has also denied having any plans to resign amid the scandals. However, media have previously reported that Goetz allegedly is not going to run for re-election and is considering a career as a conservative TV pundit.