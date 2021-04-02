Lindsey Graham Invites Fauci to Visit 'Biggest Super Spreader Event' at US Southern Border

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Caorlina slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci in a series of tweets, implying that the top infectious disease doctor is ignoring the possibility of coronavirus spreading among illegal migrants at US border facilities.
Thousands of Central American migrants with a "10 percent COVID-positive rate" are spreading the virus at overcrowded border facilities, according to Graham's multi-tweet thread. Graham said that the migrants are living "on top of each other" before being "dumped off in Texas" and other areas of the country to spread the novel coronavirus.
"Paging Dr. Fauci: You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation – President [Biden's] immigration policies," Graham tweeted on Friday.
Paging Dr. Fauci:— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 2, 2021
You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation – President @JoeBiden's immigration policies.
"Dr. Fauci, does COVID-science justify President Biden’s handling of migrants from Central America?" Graham said in a concluding post. "If you are worried about the spread of COVID, you should be gravely concerned about what is happening at our southern border. There is no end in sight on this super-spreader event until these policies are changed."
Last week, Senator Ted Cruz released a video of a staffer attempting to stop him from filming inside a crowded migrant detention center where children were sleeping on the ground during a Republican senators trip to Texas, calling the crisis at the border a "manmade humanitarian disaster."
Graham said at the time that that the Biden administration was staging "a huge cover-up" to mask "massive system failure" in terms of its handling of the border crisis.
President Biden has also resisted calls to go to the border personally, telling reporters that he will do so "at some point."
Officials with the Border Patrol estimate they are now dealing with a surge of 5,000 daily encounters with migrants. More than 100,000 apprehensions were registered on the southern border by US authorities in February 2021, with data for March expected to show a 50% rise over February, according to US media.
