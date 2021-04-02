US Capitol Ramming Incident: What Is Known So Far

Here what is so far known about the vehicle ramming just outside the US Capitol building.
• The suspect involved in the incident has died, according to an NBC reporter. Capitol Police earlier tweeted that the vehicle driver was in custody, while both officers are injured, and all three have been taken to hospital.
• The incident occurred at a barricaded access to the complex from the side of Constitution Avenue, close to where the Senate sits, police said.
• At least one shot was heard outside the Capitol, prompting the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department to instantly respond, according to the agency’s spokesman.
• At about 1:10 p.m. Capitol staff were instructed by Capitol Police not to leave the legislature’s premises and stay away from external windows due to an “external security threat.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)