White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Q&A Session in Washington DC

Sputnik welcomes you to tune it to a live broadcast from Washington DC as White House press secretary Jen Psaki addresses the press. US Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, is also expected to take the floor and answer questions from journalists.
Earlier in the day, the United States agreed multilateral discussions with its European, Russian and Chinese partners about the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and ways to revive the deal.
Another potential issue to be considered at the press conference is US President Biden's talk with Ukrainian President Zelensky on the situation in Donbass.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)