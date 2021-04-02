US First Lady Jill Biden Dresses as Flight Attendant to Prank Reporters on April Fools' Day

The First Lady has already said that she loves jokes and pranks. “You've got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote in her memoir. She once painted big multicoloured hearts on the windows of Joe Biden’s office in 2009 when he served as Vice-President. Jill said her husband was "delighted and embarrassed".

US First Lady Jill Biden dressed as a flight attendant to prank reporters, the US Secret Service and her staff, on April Fools’ Day, local media reported. The 69-year-old was flying home on Air Force One after a trip to California, where she met with local farmers. During lunch, passengers saw a flight attendant with short black hair and wearing a black suit. The flight attendant had a badge reading Jasmine and was handing out ice cream bars to everyone.

A few minutes "Jasmine" reappeared to announce that she is actually First Lady Jill Biden. Her senior adviser Anthony Bernal and press secretary Michael LaRosa told local media they were as surprised as the reporters and Secret Service agents who were on board the plane.

​In her memoir released in 2019, the First Lady revealed that she often played jokes and pranks when Joe Biden served as Vice-President under Barack Obama.

"Life is difficult, and if you sit around waiting for the fun to show up, you'll find yourself having to do without it more often than not. The White House is a serious place, with serious people, doing serious work. If you're not careful, it can grind you down," she wrote.

For one of her practical jokes, Jill climbed into the baggage compartment on Air Force Two as she and her husband were flying home from California.

"When the first person opened the bin to stow his roller bag, I popped halfway out and screamed, 'Boo!' — though it was hard to get it out through my laughter. Still, my surprise had the intended effect: this poor soul let out a high-pitched shriek and stumbled backward into his seat, a look of utter shock on his face," the First Lady wrote.