Register
21:09 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2021.

    Biden Holds First Cabinet Meeting After Unveiling $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082513942_0:0:2943:1654_1200x675_80_0_0_e3e5b6872ac1cc5bb6ef4522ede517b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104011082513913-biden-holds-first-cabinet-meeting-after-unveiling-2-trillion-infrastructure-plan/

    US President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting in the East Room. The meeting comes after the president introduced this week a sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package to remold the American economy.

    All 16 permanent members of the Cabinet, including Vice President Kamala Harris and the heads of the executive departments, attended the Thursday cabinet meeting in person.

    Biden began the meeting by delegating five cabinet secretaries, namely Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to serve as his emissaries on his infrastructure plan. 

    “These cabinet secretaries will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward,” Biden said, The New York Times reported.

    Biden also told his cabinet to “take a hard look at their agency spending” to ensure taxpayer money was going to US workers and companies.

    Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday. The proposal allocates $155 billion to repair roads and bridges, $40 billion to improve public housing and $111 billion to ensure that drinking water is not contaminated. 

    In addition, the plan allocates around $100 billion to go toward public school buildings and $180 billion to research and development, NBC News reported.

    The plan would also fix bridges and roads in need of reconstruction as well as establish a network of electric vehicle charging systems. As part of the plan, Biden would also hike the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday hinted that he is unlikely to support the infrastructure bill if it involves raising taxes or deficit spending.

    "This is not going to be apparently an infrastructure package. It's like a Trojan horse. So it's called infrastructure but inside the Trojan horse is going to be more borrowed money and massive tax increases," he said, The Hill reported.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Scraps Plans To Back Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax As Green New Deal Cost To Surpass $3tn
    COVID, Border Crisis & Guns Laws: Key Takeaways From Joe Biden's First Presidential Press Conference
    US President Joe Biden Holds His First News Conference More Than Two Months After Taking Office
    Demented Thinking About Joe Biden
    Joe Biden Triggers Torrent of Sarcasm After Saying 'Dogs May Help Cure Cancer'
    Tags:
    Cabinet, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse