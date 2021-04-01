Register
18:30 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Rips New Sex Trafficking Charges as ‘Shocking & Abuse of Power’

    © Photo : YouTube/ Westchester Digital Summit
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/24/1077882432_0:-1:1389:781_1200x675_80_0_0_1a8e2aa0b39a9360e1bc79bc9a627c6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104011082512766-ghislaine-maxwells-lawyer-rips-new-sex-trafficking-charges-as-shocking--abuse-of-power/

    Speaking out for the first time since the new charges were brought against her earlier this week, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed the prosecutors’ motion was nothing but an “obvious tactical gamesmanship.”

    Speaking out for the first time since the new charges were brought against her earlier this week, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed the prosecutors’ motion was nothing but an “obvious tactical gamesmanship.”

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team has hit back over her updated indictment, blasting it as “shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power” since it came too close to her trial scheduled for 12 July.
    The British socialite’s lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, accused prosecutors of “obvious tactical gamesmanship” by slapping two new charges, plus to the six previous ones, at such short notice, which, she said, could prompt her to ask for a delay of the proceedings to allow more time for her team to prepare.

    Also, Sternheim noted, the new allegations would require “additional investigation” and new time-consuming motions, while she didn’t want Maxwell to stay in jail any longer than needed because of the “onerous” conditions in the Brooklyn federal prison where her defendant is being held.

    FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier
    © AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry
    Harvard Sanctions Professor Over Links to Epstein, Unrestricted Access to Campus for Sex Offender

    “Her liberty interests now clash with her right to effective assistance of counsel”, the lawyer, who previously defended one of Osama Bin Laden’s henchmen, explained, stressing that the court “is aware of the extraordinary circumstances of Maxwell’s detention, its deleterious effect on her health and well-being and the realistic concern whether she will be strong enough to withstand the stress of trial.”

    Sternheim recalled prosecutors stating at Maxwell’s first bail hearing last July that they had no plans to come along with a superseding indictment, with the presumption causing them to slate the trial for July.

    The indictment’s updates include two new allegations brought against the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend by a woman, who claimed Maxwell had hired her when she was 14.

    The indictment claimed that Maxwell “groomed” the underage victim, identified as Minor Victim-4, to engage in sex with the convicted pedophile by candidly chatting about sexual matters and personal family issues with her.

    Minor Victim- 4 brought “multiple females, including girls under the age of 18” to Epstein and was paid “hundreds of dollars in cash,” it is purported.

    Maxwell’s legal team said that the socialite seeks to be arraigned on the new accusations in person after the dial-in line during a previous hearing was reportedly occupied, or rather hijacked by QAnon conspiracy theorists. Sternheim referred to that ill-fated hearing as a “debacle,” stressing that Maxwell is demanding a bail procedure where witnesses can directly testify on the “purported strength of the government's case.”

    The updated indictment may also returns into the public spotlight two big names out of Jeffrey Epstein’s circle from the 2000s – the UK’s Prince Andrew and former US president Bill Clinton. Neither has been so far mentioned in the court files, but the new allegations may ostensibly implicate them in the widely scrutinized court case.

    Maxwell was arrested in summer 2020, roughly a year after Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell while he was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. He previously served a slightly abridged prison term for soliciting a minor for sex in 2008.

    Counting the new allegations, Maxwell is to appear before court on eight federal charges.
    Six of them, which include enticing underage children to be abused and perjury, could put her behind bars for up to 35 years, if she is ruled guilty. The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the initial six counts of sex trafficking.

    Related:

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Says He Wishes She 'Never Met' Epstein
    Maxwell’s Lawyers Reportedly Demand Alleged Victim’s Shoes, Original Giuffre Photo With Andrew
    US Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s Third Bail Request Over Flight Risk Concerns
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, court, criminal case, sex, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse