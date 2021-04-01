Register
16:31 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    House Judiciary Committee Member Representative, the Republican member for Florida's first congressional district, Matt Gaetz, speaks to members of the media (File).

    Underage Prostitutes, $25 million, US Hostage: Details Emerge About Matt Gaetz’ Alleged Extortion

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107557/87/1075578780_0:292:5273:3259_1200x675_80_0_0_e3cb2e6933abc265c0ec909015cbb295.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104011082510009-underage-prostitutes-25-million-us-hostage-details-emerge-about-matt-gaetz-alleged-extortion/

    The New York Times cited three people familiar with the matter as it reported that the Florida Congressman is being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over whether he had sex with a minor and paid for her to travel with him. Gaetz has categorically dismissed the allegations against him and said he has been a victim of extortion.

    The plot to extort money from Congressman Matt Gaetz involved two men, who blackmailed his family with "compromising pictures", The Washington Examiner reported citing screenshots of texts messages, emails and documents, which were shared with the outlet by Gaetz’ family.

    According to the information, the purported extortionists – former DOJ official David McGee and former Air Force intelligence officer Bob Kent – demanded $25 million from Gaetz’ family to make "his future legal and political problems go away". The two men claimed that they have images showing Gaetz with underage prostitutes as well as the testimony of at least one minor, who said the politician paid her for sex.

    The alleged criminals said the money will be used to free Robert Levinson, a US intelligence official, who is reportedly kept prisoner in Iran. Last year Levinson's family said he died in custody, but McGee and Kent claim he is alive and could be rescued.

    According to the information shared with the Washington Examiner, the two men told Gaetz’ family that the congressman would be credited with Levinson’s release and president Joe Biden will be granted presidential pardon with investigations into sex with a minor being dropped.

    "Congressman Gaetz shall also be on the plane that returns Mr. Levinson to freedom, and shall be the person to reunite Mr. Levinson with his family and bring Mr. Levinson back to the United States," the document reads as cited by the Washington Examiner.

    Investigation into Gaetz and His Response

    The news comes two days after the New York Times reported that the Department of Justice launched an investigation into Gaetz’ alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel. The newspaper cited three individuals familiar with the matter. The sources said the investigation was launched during the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency and was part of a wider probe into Florida official Joel Greenberg, who last year faced several charges including a charge of sex trafficking a minor.

    Gaetz has categorically denied the New York Times report and said he and his family have fallen victim to an extortion plot masterminded by a former DOJ official and that the newspaper’s report ruined the ongoing FBI investigation. In an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Florida congressman said he and his father went to the FBI after receiving messages from alleged extortionists and that his father wore a wire at the agency’s instructions to catch criminals.

    ​Gaetz also called on DOJ to release all tapes that may implicate their colleague in the reported extortion plot.

    Related:

    Trump Donor May Shed Light on Hillary's Pay-to-Play Plot, but DoJ Appears Uninterested, Analyst Says
    Tags:
    FBI, Department of Justice, extortion, Matt Gaetz
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse