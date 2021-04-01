Underage Prostitutes, $25 million, US Hostage: Details Emerge About Matt Gaetz’ Alleged Extortion

The New York Times cited three people familiar with the matter as it reported that the Florida Congressman is being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over whether he had sex with a minor and paid for her to travel with him. Gaetz has categorically dismissed the allegations against him and said he has been a victim of extortion.

The plot to extort money from Congressman Matt Gaetz involved two men, who blackmailed his family with "compromising pictures", The Washington Examiner reported citing screenshots of texts messages, emails and documents, which were shared with the outlet by Gaetz’ family.

According to the information, the purported extortionists – former DOJ official David McGee and former Air Force intelligence officer Bob Kent – demanded $25 million from Gaetz’ family to make "his future legal and political problems go away". The two men claimed that they have images showing Gaetz with underage prostitutes as well as the testimony of at least one minor, who said the politician paid her for sex.

The alleged criminals said the money will be used to free Robert Levinson, a US intelligence official, who is reportedly kept prisoner in Iran. Last year Levinson's family said he died in custody, but McGee and Kent claim he is alive and could be rescued.

According to the information shared with the Washington Examiner, the two men told Gaetz’ family that the congressman would be credited with Levinson’s release and president Joe Biden will be granted presidential pardon with investigations into sex with a minor being dropped.

"Congressman Gaetz shall also be on the plane that returns Mr. Levinson to freedom, and shall be the person to reunite Mr. Levinson with his family and bring Mr. Levinson back to the United States," the document reads as cited by the Washington Examiner.

Investigation into Gaetz and His Response

The news comes two days after the New York Times reported that the Department of Justice launched an investigation into Gaetz’ alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel. The newspaper cited three individuals familiar with the matter. The sources said the investigation was launched during the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency and was part of a wider probe into Florida official Joel Greenberg, who last year faced several charges including a charge of sex trafficking a minor.

Gaetz has categorically denied the New York Times report and said he and his family have fallen victim to an extortion plot masterminded by a former DOJ official and that the newspaper’s report ruined the ongoing FBI investigation. In an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Florida congressman said he and his father went to the FBI after receiving messages from alleged extortionists and that his father wore a wire at the agency’s instructions to catch criminals.

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.



We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

...and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation.



No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

​Gaetz also called on DOJ to release all tapes that may implicate their colleague in the reported extortion plot.