Florida Police Blocking Fort Lauderdale Airport Amid Reports of Suspicious Package

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been locked down by the police after a suspicious object was found there.
So far, no confirmation has been given as to whether the package contains an explosive device, and there have been no reports about its origins.
The airport later made an announcement urging people to check with their airlines amid possible delays.
#Breaking: Police blocking access to Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport amid investigation outside of terminals 2/3. Updates as we get them. @TND pic.twitter.com/dXy9QC60TK— Cayle Thompson (@CayleThompson) April 1, 2021
April 1, 2021
Travelers spoke with NBC 6 after all entrances remain closed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to a suspicious package >>> https://t.co/I8YfMJNnvE pic.twitter.com/4CgHHkqgXZ— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) April 1, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
