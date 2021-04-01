Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting in Orange, California

At least four people have been killed and two more injured in a shooting that occurred in the city of Orange, California, local media reported on Wednesday.
The Orange Police Department issued a statement on Facebook confirming the shooting, but did not specify the exact number of fatalities. According to the police, the incident took place in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 pm local time as multiple gunshots were heard in the area.
"Today at 5:30 pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public. More details to follow," they posted.
At the scene of incident in Orange @ocregister @EricLicas pic.twitter.com/1IAYYhjJmi— Josh Cain (@joshpcain) April 1, 2021
The shooting occurred at business premises, KTLA reported. Those injured were reportedly transported to local hospitals.
According to CBS News, the gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital, his condition remains unknown.
There is no information so far concerning the shooter's identity or his possible motives.
