Register
01:15 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pentagon Releases New Inclusion Policies for Transgender Service Members

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082503930_0:0:3155:1776_1200x675_80_0_0_d249d45f57a4b08dbef0573d642416a6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104011082503964-pentagon-releases-new-inclusion-policies-for-transgender-service-members/

    The Biden administration has signaled its intent to make LGBTQ human rights part of its ideological toolbox for shaping public opinion of its foreign policy, but even as the federal government moves to be more inclusive of LGBTQ people, a new wave of discriminatory bills laws are being passed in dozens of US states.

    The US Department of Defense announced on Wednesday the debut of new policies designed to facilitate the inclusion of transgender service members in the US armed forces. The change comes nearly four years after former US President Donald Trump banned trans people from service.

    “Trans rights are human rights, and on this #TransDayOfVisibility, I’m pleased to announce we’ve updated DoD policy on the open service of transgender individuals,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the March 31 holiday created by trans people to celebrate and affirm their identities. “The update reinforces our prior decision to allow recruitment, retention, and care of qualified trans individuals.”

    When the changes go into effect on April 30, the military will begin providing service members with medical support and a path for transitioning while continuing to serve as well as for changing their gender marker on documents. The new policy also bans officials from denying someone reenlistment or involuntarily discharging them from service on the basis of their gender identity.

    "These policies are based on the conclusion that open service by transgender persons who are subject to the same high standards and procedures as other Service members with regard to medical fitness for duty, physical fitness, uniform and grooming standards, deployability, and retention is consistent with military service and readiness," the document states.

    Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, hailed the move as making the US military "more ready, more cohesive, and more equal."

    "President Biden and the Pentagon have moved swiftly and certainly to undo the discriminatory and unjust transgender military ban put in place by the former President," Ellis said in a statement on Twitter. "This is a great day for America's service members, who deserve a commander-in-chief who understands the service and sacrifice that come with putting on the uniform of the United States military."

    For decades, all LGBTQ people were banned from serving in the US military and discovery once in the service was grounds for immediate discharge. In 1994, then-US President Bill Clinton directed the services to implement a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, meaning they stopped asking applicants about their sexual orientation, but service members could still be discharged if discovered to be LGBTQ.

    In 2011, then-President Barack Obama repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, but trans people continued to be banned until a separate order in 2016 first allowed them to serve under certain strict limitations, including not being allowed to transition in the service. However, after Donald Trump took office the following year, he ordered that measure revoked, and while the new ban was initially halted by a court order, it eventually took effect in April 2019.

    Trump’s revocation accompanied a wide-ranging effort across three government departments - Education, Justice, and Health and Human Services - to totally erase trans people from all official language and legally define them as their birth-assigned sex. When the US Supreme Court ruled in June 2020 that LGBTQ people are protected by laws that prohibit employment discrimination on the basis of sex, the Trump administration refused to enforce the change in law and until his final days in office implemented new bans on trans people’s equal access to facilities.

    In the days after US President Joe Biden took office, he issued a sweeping set of executive orders that reversed many of Trump’s policies, including those that discriminated against LGBTQ people. That included directions to the Pentagon and other relevant agencies to draw up plans for undoing the trans military ban, and the new policy unveiled on Wednesday goes much further toward including trans people than had even existed before Trump’s tenure. He also nominated the first trans candidate to a presidentially-appointed post: Undersecretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month.

    Twenty other nations also allow trans people to openly serve in their militaries; most are US allies, but other nations include Cuba, Bolivia, and Brazil.

    Related:

    ‘We Are Equal’: Trans Woman Running For Prime Minister of Thailand
    ‘We Knew She Was a Fraud’: Gabbard Blasted for Anti-Trans Bill After Claiming to be LGBTQ Ally
    Senate Confirms Rachel Levine as Asst. Health Secretary, First Trans Person Picked for Federal Spot
    Tags:
    policy change, US Department of Defense (DoD), transgender, transgender ban, LGBTQ
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse