Register
22:13 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Two Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Against Trump Over Deadly January Insurrection

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082394497_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d404d972ca0141e65a3754c3e932843a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103311082502675-two-capitol-police-officers-file-lawsuit-against-trump-over-deadly-january-insurrection/

    The storming of the Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump prompted the arrests of hundreds of loyalists who violently broke past security barriers, and attacked multiple officers stationed at the federal building. The January 6 event claimed the lives of at least five individuals, including law enforcement officials.

    Two individuals enlisted in the US Capitol Police recently filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing the former commander-in-chief of encouraging thousands of his supporters to overrun the Capitol while lawmakers worked to confirm the results of the 2020 election.

    The lawsuit, which was filed in Washington, DC on Tuesday by Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, marks the first time that a legal complaint has been filed against Trump by law enforcement officials. Blassingame has worked as a Capitol Police officer for 17 years, whereas Hemby has been on the force for 11 years.

    “Both United States Capitol Police Officers reported for duty on January 6, 2021, without any suspicion that they would soon become the targets of Trump’s followers,” the suit reads. 

    The legal complaint explains that Trump’s supporters carried out the attack over their belief that storming the Capitol was their last chance to stop the former president from being booted out of the White House.

    “The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol, and causing the injuries complained of herein,” the lawsuit reads.
    Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials.
    Screenshot/FBI
    Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials.

    Blassingame suffered injuries to his head and back as the events unfolded at the building, and has since experienced back pain, insomnia and depression, the lawsuit describes, adding that the officer saw rioters using their firsts and others weapons such as flagpoles, water bottles and directional signs to attack authorities.

    The officer, who is Black, also noted in the filing that he lost count of how many times members of the violent crowd used racial slurs against him.

    “He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts – the sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface,” the lawsuit notes. “He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked; and of surviving where other colleagues did not.”

    As for Hemby, he remains under physical therapy after having suffered neck and back injuries, and has “struggled to manage the emotional fallout from being relentlessly attacked,” according to the suit.

    In the aftermath of the insurrection, Gus Papathanasiou, who serves as the chairman of the US Capitol Police Labor Committee, revealed that about 140 officers with the Capitol and Metropolitan Police departments had sustained injuries during the riot. 

    Those injuries ranged from minor bruises to burns, rib fractures and concussions. Officials also indicated a case of a mild heart attack was also reported. It was later revealed that one officer, Brain Sicknick, died later that night after succumbing to his injuries. In the days that followed, reports surfaced that two officers had committed suicide after the riot.

    Both Blassingame and Hemby are each seeking compensatory damages of at least $75,000, along with undisclosed punitive damages from Trump. 

    Related:

    'It's Not For You': Man Who Attended US Capitol Riot Bans Biden Voters From Coffee Shop
    US Judge Eyes Gag Order, Blasts DoJ Disclosures About New Potential Capitol Riot Charges
    Parler Notified FBI of 'Violent Content' on Its Platform Related to Capitol Riot Ahead of 6 January
    Lack of Capitol Coup Prosecutions Shows White Supremacy, Activists Say
    Capitol Hill Offices Given 'All Clear' as US Police Continue to Investigate 'Suspicious Package'
    Tags:
    US Capitol Police (USCP), Lawsuit, Riot, US Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse