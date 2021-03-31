Register
20:42 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.

    'Step Closer to Orwell's 1984': Facebook Bans Video of Trump's Interview With Daughter-in-Law

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082413077_0:0:3075:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1710ec93cf1992a641fd92a3e2fb78c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103311082500777-step-closer-to-orwells-1984-facebook-bans-video-of-trumps-interview-with-daughter-in-law/

    The ex-president had been banned from the social media platform in January over allegations that he incited violence at the US Capitol on 6 January with his speeches. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the risks associated with allowing Trump to have a voice on the platform were "simply too great".

    Facebook has removed a video of former US President Donald Trump's interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump from the social media platform, as well as Instagram. Lara Trump published the letter she presumably received from a Facebook employee, which notified about the video's deletion over it featuring "President Trump [sic] speaking". The email also warned that any further content "posted in the voice of Donald Trump" will also be removed and the accounts posting them will face "additional limitations".

    Lara Trump accompanied the screengrab of the email with a caption "...and just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

    Trump's daughter-in-law was not the only one to receive an email from a purported Facebook employee. Trump's son, Eric, published a screenshot of an email with similar contents. In his case, the message simply reminded the accounts associated with the former president that Donald Trump was banned from the platform and that all content posted on Facebook and Instagram "in [his] voice" will be removed and the accounts publishing it will be penalised.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Eric F. Trump (@erictrump)

    "This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates", the email cited by Eric Trump said.

    Facebook itself did not comment on the removal of the interview's video, which took place earlier today. An anonymous source confirmed the letters' authenticity to Fox News.

    Trump Banned on Mainstream Social Media Platforms

    The ex-POTUS was banned from many social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube and Discord following the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. The social media defended their simultaneous decision to ban the president by claiming that Trump incited the Capitol violence and should not be allowed to have a platform. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the risks of allowing Trump to speak through his social media account were "simply too great".

    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).
    © CC0 / The White House
    Donald Trump Reportedly in Talks With FreeSpace, Other Tech Firms to Host New Social Media Network

    The US House's article of impeachment charged the president with incitement to insurrection, but the Senate acquitted the former president. The president himself denied all charges and condemned the social media giants for an attempt to "silence" him. Trump insisted that his speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally on 6 January never urged his supporters to storm the Congress building and condemned the actions of the rioters himself. However, the Democrats insisted that the actions of the mob were provoked by the former president's continuing unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. The social media themselves had been branding Trump's election-related posts as misleading for months even before the US courts rejected most of his voter fraud claims.

    Related:

    Parler Interim CEO Invites Trump, Biden to Social Media Platform for Dialogue
    Trump's Social Media Return 'Absolute Dynamite', Pundit Says
    Trump Aide Promises Unveil of ‘Big’ New Social Media Platform for Former President in 2-3 Months
    Bill Gates: Trump Should Probably Be Allowed Back on Social Media
    Donald Trump Reportedly in Talks With FreeSpace, Other Tech Firms to Host New Social Media Network
    Tags:
    censorship, Facebook, Donald Trump, US, "1984", George Orwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse