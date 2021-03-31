Senate GOP Leader McConnell Says He Won't Support Biden's Infrastructure Plan Over Tax Hikes

US Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, has stated that he is unlikely to back the $2 trillion infrastructure plan proposed by the White House for several reasons: the GOP leader in the upper chamber indicated the potential effect of the plan on the national debt and the "massive tax increases" embedded in it as the main reasons to refuse support to Joe Biden's plan.
McConnell said he could not support the package of measures that might significantly increase the national debt. The Republican also warned back on 16 March that he would not back any tax increases devised to pay for Biden's costly infrastructure plan.
The details of the Democrat president's plan to "build back better" by upgrading the country's infrastructure remain scarce, but a number of reports suggest it would cost around $2 trillion (with some estimates suggesting it could rise as high as $3 trillion) and will include tax rises to pay for at least some of the projects
The plan reportedly suggests boosting corporation tax to 28 percent from 21 percent while setting the tax on corporations' foreign income at 21 percent.
Biden is expected to unveil the details of his ambitious economic plan later on 31 March.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
