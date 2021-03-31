Pot Won't Cure That: NY Governor Cuomo to Sign Marijuana Legalisation Bill Amid Harassment Scandal

The year 2021 was a tough one for the NY governor: allegations of concealing COVID data and an escalating harassment scandal hit him hard, as several women accused him of unwanted groping and kissing. Now, Cuomo has to find a way to restore his reputation and calm his nerves - and what could be better at that than a good joint?

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will give the go-ahead to a bill that allows the sale of recreational marijuana after legislators voted to approve it.

"For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of colour with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalised communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public," Cuomo said.

© AP Photo / Hans Pennink This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y.

His statement was released after the NY Senate voted 40-23 in favour of the law, and the Assembly supported it 100-49, making New York the 16th US state to legalise cannabis sales. At the moment, marijuana has been permitted for medicinal use in the state since 2014, and its possession is partly decriminalised. However, the new law will allow people aged 21 and older to purchase it legally from licensed shops.

Although some studies suggest that marijuana may help those infected with COVID-19, it is unclear whether this will help Cuomo to restore his public image, damaged by the pandemic, after allegations emerged that he misrepresented data regarding nursing-home deaths.

At the same time, according to some reports, he also ordered state Health Department officials to prioritise his family for COVID-19 testing.

© REUTERS / POOL New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is vaccinated at a church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, New York, U.S., March 17, 2021

The governor is now facing accusations from several women who claim he made suggestive comments, as well as groped and kissed them against their will. According to recent reports, Cuomo is under an independent investigation organised by State Attorney General Letitia James, along with a probe in the State Assembly "as a prelude to impeachment proceedings".

A number of his fellow Democrat politicians, including Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, have already called for Cuomo to resign, but he is denying the accusations and refuses to leave the office.