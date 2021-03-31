Register
    Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Dubbed Him 'Emotionally Abusive', Said He Cheated on Her, Emails Claim

    It's now been revealed what the final straw was in Hunter Biden's split from ex-wife Kathleen, with the woman saying it was not solely his compulsive behaviour, like drug or alcohol addiction.

    Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen accused him of cheating on her and being "emotionally abusive" after she had ostensibly found about his purported extramarital affair with his brother's widow, according to emails seen by the Daily Mail.

    Hunter's new memoir, "Beautiful Things", purportedly states that Kathleen found the explosive texts, sent in July 2016, on her ex-husband's old iPad, which ultimately led to their divorce.

    "You say you were surprised by my asking for a separation and needed time to process it. I was surprised when I found your bottles of Viagra and Cialis. I was surprised when I found airline purchases and jewellery purchases", Kathleen wrote, referring to Hunter's alleged affair with Beau Biden's wife, while admitting she forgave him for his previous incidents of infidelity.

    The aforementioned affair, believed to be with Hallie, the wife of Hunter's elder brother, who died on 30 May 2015 of brain cancer, was the final straw, as follows from the emails.

    Kathleen's and Hunter's relationship took a rocky turn after Beau's death, with Hunter moving out of the estate he shared with Kathleen two months later, after breaking his sobriety pact with his then-wife, as per a 2019 interview with The New Yorker.

    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    'A Vile Man With a Vile Mission': Hunter Biden Hits Out at Trump in New Book

    By October of that same year, the couple had formally separated after two decades of marriage, according to their divorce papers, which also cited Kathleen as complaining about Hunter's use of drugs and prostitutes. The former even saw him being treated for the addiction.

    "It has taken a long time for me to process that the man I loved, the marriage that I thought I would be in for the rest of my life, is gone", she complained.

    Kathleen suggested that she had suspected Hunter's infidelity, but he attempted to bust the accusations by "telling me that I'm crazy", and "taunting" her about his late brother and Beau's children Natalie and Hunter.

    "I've had some time for the reality of what you've done to sink in. I've been able to really reflect on how you've treated me and realise the emotional abuse you have subjected me to over the past year. Your taunts about Beau, Natalie, and Hunter", she wrote.

    Yet, the claims put forward in the Daily Mail report appear to contradict the president's son's comments to The New Yorker in 2019, when he insisted it wasn't until August 2016, when he was on vacation in the Hamptons with Hallie and her children, that there first appeared some chemistry between them.

    He shared with the magazine in 2019 that their romance only began in the fall of that year, when Hallie flew to meet Hunter after he left a rehab in Arizona.
    Kathleen filed for divorce on 9 December 2016, and his relationship with Hallie was made public early the following year, on 1 March.

