08:27 GMT31 March 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden turns back to assist his son Hunter Biden and grandson Beau while boarding Air Force One in a strong breeze as they depart Washington for travel to Wiilmington, Delaware at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2021

    'A Vile Man With a Vile Mission': Hunter Biden Hits Out at Trump in New Book

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    by
    Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that he never had anything to do with his son Hunter's business dealings, slamming the allegations as "smears from Donald Trump's henchmen".

    In a soon-to-be-published memoir, Hunter Biden minced no words when referring to former US President Donald Trump, who was described by the sitting commander-in-chief's son as "a vile man with a vile mission", according to a copy of the book obtained by The Guardian.

    In the memoir, titled "Beautiful Things" and due to be published on 6 April, the oldest living child of US President Joe Biden also reportedly called Trump a person who plumbed "unprecedented depths" during the 2020 US presidential election.

    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016

    Apart from the ex-POTUS, Hunter Biden also highlighted his work for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, arguing that he did nothing wrong when he joined the firm in April 2014.

    "I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing. In our current political environment, I don't believe it would make any difference if I took that seat or not. I'd be attacked anyway. What I do believe, in this current climate, is that it wouldn't matter what I did or didn't do. The attacks weren't intended for me. They were meant to wound my dad", according to the book.

    Hunter dubbed the issue "remarkable for its epic banality", making it clear that he would not deal with Burisma again if he had a chance.

    The president's son also described himself as a man who became "a proxy for Donald Trump's fear that he wouldn't be re-elected", adding, "[…] Trump believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could dispatch any candidate of decency from either party, all while diverting attention from his own corrupt behaviour".

    The Trump administration claimed corruption was afoot when Biden's son served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, while Joe Biden was serving as vice president under Obama. The efforts saw Trump purportedly attempt to pressure Kiev into investigating the Bidens during his phone call with the Ukrainian president, something that led to Trump's first impeachment by the House of Representatives.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Jen Psaki 'Not Familiar' With Report Claiming Ex-Moscow Mayor's Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5Mln
    Shortly before the 2020 election, Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani touched on the Hunter angle again, claiming he had come into possession of a hard drive that was believed to have belonged to Biden's son and left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

    The laptop reportedly contained evidence to support the accusation that Biden helped shape American foreign policy in Ukraine in order to benefit his son. The Biden team has repeatedly rejected the allegations surrounding quid-pro-quo deals.

    In a separate development in December 2020, Hunter Biden confirmed that he is under federal investigation over what he described as "tax affairs" pertaining to his business in Ukraine and China.

