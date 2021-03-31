Here We Go Again: 'Russian Hackers' Reportedly Suspected of Stealing US State Department Emails

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "Russian hackers" are suspected of stealing thousands of emails from officials in the US Department of State in a previously unreported attack, Politico reported, citing two sources in the US Congress familiar with the intrusion.

Suspects, believed to be Russian hackers, have compromised emails of officials working in the European and Eurasian affairs bureau and East Asian and Pacific affairs bureau at the US State Department, but the classified network does not appear to have been accessed, the news outlet reported, citing a third official.

It is still unclear whether the attack was part of the larger SolarWinds espionage campaign in December that targeted a number of US government agencies and private companies, and which some have blamed on Russian intelligence. The State Department used the software and was reportedly among those affected.

A State Department spokesperson refused to provide any details, citing security reasons, noting that the department "takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected".

According to Politico, the attack shows the scope of the US government data allegedly accessed by Russian hackers was larger than previously known to the public, which, in turn, raises concerns about the department's cybersecurity.

The purported hack is believed to be the second breach of the agency's email server allegedly backed by the Kremlin in less than a decade. So-called "Russian hackers" were also suspected of penetrating White House computers and State Department networks in 2015.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of breaking into government networks, saying the accusations are groundless.