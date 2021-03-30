Register
16:05 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Detective Suk Too, of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Community Affairs Rapid Response Team, checks on businesses in the Chinatown section of Manhattan following the deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2021

    New York Police Seeking Man Who Attacked 65-Year-Old Woman Shouting 'Anti-Asian Statements'

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082491124_0:161:3020:1859_1200x675_80_0_0_93e1796a7154136a2c015d372a5d1428.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103301082491176-new-york-police-seeking-man-who-attacked-65-year-old-woman-shouting-anti-asian-statements/

    Hate crimes against Asian Americans skyrocketed last year, rising by nearly 150 percent in 16 major American cities.

    The New York Police Department is searching for a man who assaulted a 65-year-old woman on Monday while making "anti-Asian statements", the agency's hate crimes department said on Twitter.

    According to police, the unidentified male approached the Asian lady shortly before noon in Midtown Manhattan, kicked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on the woman's head. It is said the lady, who is now being treated a local hospital, was on her way to church when attacked.

    The incident was caught on nearby security cameras, causing outrage among journalists and observers, who pointed out that a witness and security guards in a nearby building did nothing to stop the assailant. Moreover, one of the building's staffers had simply closed the door on the victim as she was laying on the ground following the assailant casually walking away from his victim.

    The Brodsky Organisation, the building's management company, said on Instagram that "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union".

    "The Brodsky Organisation is also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken".

    NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit, which is now investigating the matter, has since shared camera footage that caught the attacker's face, asking people for more information to help identify the perpetrator.

    Police Commissioner Dermot Shea described Monday's ttack as "disgusting", while City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the situation "absolutely vile".

    Two weeks ago, a 75-year-old Asian lady was attacked in the San Francisco Bay area while casually walking on the street.

    On 16 March, a mass shooting at three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, led to eight deaths, including six Asian women. The police did not charge the shooter with hate crimes, concluding that he was motivated by a sexual addiction.

    In 2020, the Hate Crimes Task Force recorded 28 attacks against Asian Americans in comparison to just two in 2019.

    Since the pandemic began, hate crimes against this ethic minority have risen by 149% in 16 major American cities, a study by the Centre for the Study of Hate and Extremism concluded.

    Tags:
    NYPD, attack, hate crimes, Asians, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse