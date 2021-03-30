US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Release of 2020 Human Rights Report

Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering opening remarks on the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
Ever since assuming the role, Secretary Blinken has repeatedly voiced concerns over alleged human rights abuse in Syria and accused Russia, as well as China, of violating fundamental freedoms.
Following Blinken's remarks, Lisa Peterson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take the floor to answer questions from the media.
