Register
08:09 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking mothers from Guatemala and Honduras carry their children after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.

    'Giant Coverup' of 'Massive System Failure': Lindsey Graham Slams Biden Admin for US Border Crisis

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082488032_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_bda7c65f7dce20a7253395e04bc69aac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103301082487566--giant-coverup-of-system-failure-lindsey-graham-slams-biden-administration-for-us-border-crisis/

    As the Joe Biden administration continues to deny there is a “crisis” at the US-Mexico border, a group of GOP senators went on a fact-finding trip to Texas, with Sen. Ted Cruz releasing footage of a staffer trying to block him from filming inside the crowded migrant detention facility where children were sleeping on floors.

    The Biden administration is staging 'a giant cover-up' on the US-Mexico border to hide 'massive system failure', believes Senator Lindsey Graham.

    As the US Border Patrol apprehended nearly 100,000 migrants at the US-Mexico border in February, amid a return to levels last seen in mid-2010, the Republican politician from South Carolina appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to slam the situation.

    The senator said on Monday night he had “never seen so many incentives for illegal immigration as I see today.”

    Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, U.S. February 25, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency
    © REUTERS / Jerry Glaser/CBP
    Migrants sit inside a temporary processing facility for migrants, including unaccompanied minors, in Donna, Texas, U.S. February 25, 2021 in this handout photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency

    Elaborating on the fact-finding visit to the southern border he had made last week with a group of Republican senators, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., he told the host, Sean Hannity, that he would not be surprised if soon there were 150,000 people a month attempting illegal crossings.

    Graham said he could “understand why the Biden administration don't want the American people to know what's going on”.

    “I saw massive system failure,” said the politician, as he revealed that Border Patrol agents had warned him before Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated that he intended to undo his predecessor Trump’s immigration polices and get rid of "Remain in Mexico".

    The latter policy, in line with then-president Donald Trump’s "zero-tolerance” immigration laws, required migrants from Central American countries to wait for asylum hearings outside the US.

    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021.

    “What did I see? I saw 200 plus women and small children being processed in front of me. That were going to be released into the United States within eight hours,” Graham said, describing what the GOP senators had witnessed at the Donna, Texas, border facility.

    The politician “saw children with numbers on their wrist”, adding:

    “Once we catch them, your tax dollars are used to reunite the family. This is not catch and release. This is catch and reunite. They call the family member, the number on the child's wrist and the American taxpayer pays to reunite the family who is here illegally.”

    Lambasting the policy, which he vehemently believes “sends the wrong signal”, Lindsey Graham added:

    “We'll have half of Central America in the United States in a year if we don't change these policies, and the conditions in which these kids live in were terrible… Send them back or they are going to keep coming!”

    ‘Quit Playing Politics’

    The Republican senator spoke on the show after Jeffrey Self, a veteran Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent in Arizona and Texas, voiced his dismay over the Biden administration’s perceived lack of “operational planning to stem the flow”.

    According to Self, the White House was focused instead on the “the threat of the aesthetics of this humanitarian crisis getting out more than it has”.

    Self, who formerly headed the Southwest Border Operations, suggested that Democrats whose constituencies run along the border have fallen dismally short of standing up for their voters, while also leading the migrants astray.

    “'The key to fixing this problem is our Democratic elected officials have to …put this inhumanity of these failed border policies above the party… They need to say: 'we're not gonna stand for this, this is not good for the country, this is not good for my constituency and this is not good for these people coming up from Mexico and Central America,'' he told Fox News.

    According to Self, officers revealed to him in private conversations that the crisis now was “much more inhumane” than the “kids in cages” situation in 2014 under then-president Barack Obama.

    “We have to quit playing politics and recognise people are suffering,” reiterated Self.

    ​Last week Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and a group of other Republican senators paid a visit to a US border facility overwhelmed by migrant children.

    They subsequently shared their reports, with Cruz tweeting videos and photos from the Donna, Texas, holding centre, which is at 700 percent capacity amid a surge in migrants.

    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (L), holds up a chart which shows numbers of apprehensions in South West border during a press conference after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (L), holds up a chart which shows numbers of apprehensions in South West border during a press conference after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.

    Cruz also released footage of a woman he alleged was a Biden administration staffer attempting to block him from filming inside the crowded migrant detention facility containing children sleeping on the floor.

    Ted Cruz went on Twitter to wonder “how far” was the current president “going to stop the American people from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility?”

    ‘Crisis’ Versus ‘Challenge’

    US Border services reported a surge in new attempts to cross the border almost immediately after the Joe Biden administration issued a flurry of directives in January, embarking on pledges to dismantle Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

    Biden halted construction of Trump’s border wall, moved to end “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”, promised to “restore and expand” the asylum system.

    ​The administration also announced it supported creating a ‘path to citizenship’ for at least 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

    Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021

    Biden also began admitting migrant children into the country, while expelling most families and single adults.
    Joe Biden’s administration has since refused to call the border situation a “crisis”, instead describing it as a “vital human challenge”.

    The Democratic President has also been resisting calls to pay a visit to the border, telling journalists that he plans to do so “at some point”.

    Currently, Border Patrol officials say they are having to deal with a surge of approximately 5,000 daily encounters with migrants.

    In February 2021, US authorities reported more than 100,000 apprehensions on the southern border, while data for March is likely to witness a 50 percent increase over February, according to the Associated Press.

    Related:

    Lindsey Graham Accuses Biden of Playing ‘Race Card’ on Republican-Led Georgia Election Law
    Biden on Trump's Plan to Visit Southern Border: 'I Don’t Care About What the Other Guy Does'
    Dodging Blatant Border Crisis, VP Harris Reportedly Stewing Over Setbacks to her Mansion Renovations
    Biden's Immigration Policy May Result in 'National Security Crisis', Says Senator Lindsey Graham
    Tags:
    US Customs and Border Protection (CPB), Customs and Border Protection, Hannity, Sean Hannity, US-Mexico border, US-Mexico Border, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse