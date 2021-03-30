Register
02:25 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

    US Judge Orders New York to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines to Prisoners

    © REUTERS / NYIMAS LAULA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082424662_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_ae57c15dc27bf1d5646b1e963a682df7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103301082485753-us-judge-orders-new-york-to-provide-covid-19-vaccines-to-prisoners/

    Over a year ago, New York became the global epicenter for the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering from the highest rates of infection, which resulted in a destabilizing economic and health crisis.

    Justice Alison Y. Tuitt of the State Supreme Court in the Bronx has ruled that New York must immediately begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all incarcerated people in the state’s prisons and jails.

    This comes after a report revealed that New York jails are now more crowded than they were at the beginning of the pandemic despite efforts to release hundreds of people to prevent overcrowding. 

    Both prisoners and guards have filed claims that the conditions inside are unsanitary and dangerous. A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of all prisoners in New York City jails in February that highlighted how inmates were kept from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Social distancing is nearly impossible in some jail units and PPE is scarce or unavailable. Data offered by the Empire State’s Correctional Health Services has shown that in January and February infections and exposures in the jails had reached their highest levels since last spring.

    New York recently announced new vaccine eligibility guidelines but failed to mention the nearly 50,000 people currently incarcerated in the state’s prisons and jails, a development that has caused severe backlash from law officials.

    Tuitt’s late Monday ruling states that leaving the US’ inmate populations outside of the ongoing public vaccination campaign is “unfair and unjust” and an “abuse of discretion.”

    The judge wrote in her ruling on the matter that state officials “irrationally distinguished between incarcerated people and people living in every other type of adult congregate facility, at great risk to incarcerated people’s lives during this pandemic.”

    “There is no acceptable excuse for this deliberate exclusion,” she underscored.

    It was announced on Monday that all adult residents of New York would be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 6 but the measure left many unsure of how the effort would apply to the incarcerated population. However, Tuitt’s ruling now guarantees that prisoners will be addressed as part of that population.

    Efforts to put incarcerated people ahead of the general population for vaccine dosage has drawn pushback from some lawmakers, including officials from the Kansas State Senate where Republicans demanded a revision of resolution No. 1707.

    In a similar suit filed last month, a federal court judge from Oregon ordered the state prison system to offer doses to all incarcerated people, making it the first successful legal battle of its kind and encouraging states nationwide to follow suit.

    Representatives from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in New York and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have not yet commented on the judge’s ruling, and it is unclear whether the state will appeal. Cuomo is currently under fire for his own handling of the state’s response to the pandemic and his concealment of the number of nursing home deaths. 

    Related:

    From Missiles to Medicine: New US Bill Would Use New ICBM Program Money to Fund COVID-19 Vaccines
    Biden Tells US States to Pause Their Rush to Reopen From COVID-19
    ‘Gross Inequities’: World Officials Warn of Unfair COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
    'I'm Scared': CDC Director Warns of 'Impending Doom' As US Passes 30 Million COVID-19 Cases
    Tags:
    Vaccine, COVID-19, inmates, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse