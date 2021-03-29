US Tells Ukraine Official Biden Seeks to Revitalize Ties to Support Zelensky

"He [Sullivan] relayed the Biden administration’s commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda that delivers justice, security and prosperity to the people of Ukraine," White House spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Monday.
Sullivan also told Yermak that the United States will continue supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the statement said.
Last week, President Zelensky approved a new military security strategy for Ukraine that sets a goal for the country to become a member of NATO as well as to end the temporary "occupation" of a part of Ukrainian territory by Russia.
Moscow has rejected the accusation that it occupies any territory and has repeatedly said the residents of Crimea decided to rejoin Russia via a referendum organized in accordance with international law and standards.
