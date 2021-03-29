Register
29 March 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he boards Air Force One upon departure for Washington, D.C., from Newcastle, Delaware, U.S., March 28, 2021.

    Netizens Mock Lack of 'Hard Hitting Journalism' as Biden Reveals He 'Gave Up All Sweets for Lent'

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    President Biden's fondness for ice cream has been well known since his tenure as vice president, as he himself was quite frank in his confessions about his fascination with the frozen dessert.

    US President Biden's reportedly more benevolent relations with the press surfaced again on Sunday when reporters approached him on a tarmac in Delaware to ask about what he personally was giving up for Lent, which led to another discussion about his passion for ice cream and sweets.

    "I gave up all sweets for Lent, you have no idea how hard it is for me," the president said in response to a reporter's question about what he gave up for Lent, as the White House journalists chuckled.

    In a follow-up question, the reporter wondered, "What's the first sweet you're looking forward to having?"

    "Ice cream," Biden said.

    Some social media users criticized the White House press for being insufficiently hard on the president compared to his predecessor and thus falling short of journalism standards.

    However, other users defended Biden for being much more "normal".

    According to Fox News' report, the press encounter was similar to the moment in mid-October when Biden was asked what flavor ice cream he ordered at the height of the scandal surrounding his family's overseas business dealings, specifically his son Hunter's, given the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern US border.

    Screenshot captures the moment that US President Joe Biden caught himself after stumbling three times while ascending the airstairs to board Air Force Once.
    Screenshot/Caleb Hull
    From ‘President Harris’ to Tripping Up the Stairs, How Press is Blind to Joe Biden ‘Senior Episodes’
    However, other reporters at the same presser asked Biden much more serious questions, as he promptly moved on to concerns about former President Trump potentially visiting the southern border, coronavirus, gun control, Myanmar sanctions, and when he will appoint a national cybersecurity director.

    Given that Biden is a prominent ice cream lover, press secretary Jen Psaki unveiled the president's favorite flavor in January.

    "When I was in Wilmington before the president was inaugurated, I did ask him for my four-year-old niece Suraya – who was very curious about what his favorite ice cream was – and his favorite ice cream was chocolate chip," Psaki said back then

    Biden himself, for instance, stated back in 2010: "I am a genuine lover of ice cream. I don't drink. I don't smoke. But I eat a lot of ice cream."

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

