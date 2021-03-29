Opening Statements in Trial of Derek Chauvin, Former Cop Charged With George Floyd's Murder

Watch a live broadcast from Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis where the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murder over the death of George Floyd, continues on Monday, 29 March, with opening statements following the jury selection.
A panel of jurors comprising six men and nine women was selected last week. It is expected that the trial will last for a month.
On 25 May 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man was arrested in Minneapolis after a store clerk alleged that Floyd had passed a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, while the latter was lying handcuffed face down in the street. Though Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin that he could not breathe, the officer did not take his knee from the man's neck. After Floyd's death, Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder.
The death of George Floyd sparked the Black Lives Matter protests across the US and globally against police brutality and racial discrimination.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)