Register
07:37 GMT29 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hammer court judge justice

    Ohio Professor Refusing to Use Transgender Pronouns Wins Appeals Case Over 'Free-Speech Protections'

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082478035_0:184:1365:952_1200x675_80_0_0_37eede5c866b9968c82283ccfc03944d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103291082478150-ohio-professor-refusing-to-use-transgender-pronouns-wins-appeals-case-over-free-speech-protections/

    An unnamed transgender student at an Ohio university had filed a complaint with the institution’s officials over a philosophy professor’s repeated refusal to use “Ms.” instead of “Mr.”; the teacher has pushed back.

    Professor Nicholas Meriwether from Shawnee State University, Ohio has won a First Amendment case before a federal appeals court, effectively clearing the way for him to sue his employer for damages after the school disciplined him in 2016 for refusing to use preferred pronouns to address a transgender student.

    Back in 2016, Shawnee State University issued a written warning to Meriwether, a philosophy professor, after one student, referred to as “Jane Doe” in court rulings, complained to school officials that the teacher’s refusal to use female pronouns towards 'her' had violated the university’s non-discrimination policy and created a “hostile environment”.

    The university officials argued in a warning that the professor could lose his job or get suspended without pay if he continues to thwart school policies with his conduct.

    In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 photo, people walk around Oxford University's campus in Oxford, England
    © AP Photo / Caroline Spiezio
    Oxford Professor Gets Security Protection After Bullying by Transgender Activists
    Meriwether, who is a devout Christian, maintained that the mandate did not reflect “biological reality” and contradicted his religious beliefs and the idea that gender was fixed. The Shawnee State faculty union filed a grievance with the university on the professor’s behalf to protest the disciplinary action, but the school refused to uphold it.

    Meriwether then pushed for a lawsuit against the university for violating his First Amendment rights and inability to freely address “a high profile issue of public concern that has significant philosophical implications”. The teacher said that the warning letter had deprived him of the chance to obtain a position at other universities and sought damages from the school.

    His argument was dismissed by US District Judge Susan J. Dlott in February 2020.

    However, the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the professor can prove that his rights of free exercise of religion and speech were violated by the university and that the case should return back to the judge. This means that Meriwether can effectively sue the university for damages.

    Trump-era appointee Judge Amul Thapar wrote in a Friday decision, unanimously upheld by a panel of three judges, that Meriwether's speech “relates to his core religious and philosophical beliefs” and he was “silenced” for addressing a “hotly contested” issue.

    “If professors lacked free-speech protections when teaching, a university would wield alarming power to compel ideological conformity,” Tapar wrote in a 32-page decision. "A university president could require a pacifist to declare that war is just, a civil rights icon to condemn the Freedom Riders, a believer to deny the existence of God, or a Soviet émigré to address his students as ‘comrades’. That cannot be."

    Meriwether’s lawyer John Bursch, from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative nonprofit organisation, praised the decision:

    “Nobody should be forced to contradict their core beliefs just to keep their job,” he said.

    Tags:
    transgender, gender, Christians, First Amendment, Ohio, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse