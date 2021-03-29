Suspect Taken in Custody After Shooter Situation in Florida Everglades National Park

A suspect in the shooting incident in the Everglades National Park in South Florida has been taken into custody on Sunday, officials confirmed following the announcement of "an active shooter situation" in the park.
While the "incident has been resolved", the authorities still urged the public to stay away from the area.
In a statement, Everglades National Park officials said that the suspect is "a 33 y.o. white male".
A response to the incident was coordinated by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, the officials noted.
According to Everglades National Park, the gunman opened fire at park rangers unprovoked.
"There are no injuries to report as of now", the officials said.
Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response.— Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021
The park entrance remains closed, the officials noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)